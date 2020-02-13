PrepZone WEB

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hickory Grove Christian 83, Forsyth Country Day 52

Forsyth Country Day (12-10): Brandon Morgan 10, Charles 9, Gray 8, Carter 8, Mitchell 7, Hutchins 4, Schott 2, Crawford 2.

Hickory Grove Christian (18-9): AJ Smith 31, Chas Stinson 13, DJ Cutino 12, Nelson 9, Scott 7, Green 5, Goodman 5, Stinson 3.

Calvary Day 55, Southlake Christian 49

Calvary Day;9;8;19;19;--;55

Southlake Christian;14;0;14;21

Calvary Day: Javon Floyd 12, James Wilkins 12, Charles McClenahan 11, Gibson 9, Hooten 6, Gulledge 5.

Southlake Christian: Watson 14, Miller 11, Monroe 9, Watson 9, Foy 4, Handlogten 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Forsyth Country Day 58, St. David's School 36

Forsyth Country Day;14;9;16;19;--;58

St. David's School;4;10;11;11;--;36

Forsyth Country Day (12-9): Alina Abdulina 21, Josie Kilborn 19, Nasia Ballas 13, Currie 5.

St. David's School (12-10): Samantha Leshnock 12, Parker 6, Medlin 7, George 2, Haile 4, O. Leshnock 5.

