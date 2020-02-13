BOYS BASKETBALL
Hickory Grove Christian 83, Forsyth Country Day 52
Forsyth Country Day (12-10): Brandon Morgan 10, Charles 9, Gray 8, Carter 8, Mitchell 7, Hutchins 4, Schott 2, Crawford 2.
Hickory Grove Christian (18-9): AJ Smith 31, Chas Stinson 13, DJ Cutino 12, Nelson 9, Scott 7, Green 5, Goodman 5, Stinson 3.
Calvary Day 55, Southlake Christian 49
Calvary Day;9;8;19;19;--;55
Southlake Christian;14;0;14;21
Calvary Day: Javon Floyd 12, James Wilkins 12, Charles McClenahan 11, Gibson 9, Hooten 6, Gulledge 5.
Southlake Christian: Watson 14, Miller 11, Monroe 9, Watson 9, Foy 4, Handlogten 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Forsyth Country Day 58, St. David's School 36
Forsyth Country Day;14;9;16;19;--;58
St. David's School;4;10;11;11;--;36
Forsyth Country Day (12-9): Alina Abdulina 21, Josie Kilborn 19, Nasia Ballas 13, Currie 5.
St. David's School (12-10): Samantha Leshnock 12, Parker 6, Medlin 7, George 2, Haile 4, O. Leshnock 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.