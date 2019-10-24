CROSS COUNTRY
CENTRAL PIEDMONT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
BOYS
Team scores: West Forsyth 38, Reynolds 45, Reagan 49, Davie County 96, East Forsyth 155.
Individual leaders: 1. Andrew Okon (WF) 16:36.34; 2. Spencer Baldwin (R) 16:40.23; 3. Harrison Hickman (RJR) 16:52.18; 4. Jack Cumbo (R) 16:54.42; 5. Jeremy Eldredge (WF) 16:54.84; 6. Jackson Nichols (WF) 17:02.28; 7. Caleb Young (DC) 17:05.61; 8. Ben Mueller (RJR) 17:08.82; 9. Sam Graham (R) 17:12.76; 10. David Nicholson (RJR) 17:13.21.
GIRLS
Team scores: West Forsyth 23, Reagan 48, Reynolds 77, Davie County 99, East Forsyth 149.
Individual leaders: 1. Kendall Phillips (WF) 18:47.51; 2. Gwen Parks (R) 18:50.35; 3. Eliza Broce (WF) 19:08.83; 4. Caroline Echols (RJR) 19:16.11; 5. Shelby Lowder (WF) 19:36.80; 6. Bailey Reutinger (WF) 19:47.73; 7. Emerson Frantz (DC) 19:54.19; 8. Taylar White (WF) 19:56.83; 9. Jessica Herzog (R) 20:20.19; 10. Samantha Troup (R) 20:21.78.
FIELD HOCKEY
West Forsyth 1, Chapel Hill 0
BOYS SOCCER
North Forsyth 9, West Stokes 0
Goals: Jason Medina 2, Rivaldo Mendoza, Axel Bernal, Osman Torres, Kael Trinidad, Diego Chacon, Rivaldo Mendoza, Rene Castillo. Assists: Nano Martinez, Noe Sandoval, Rene Castillo, Rivaldo Mendoza, Axel Bernal. Shots: North Forsyth 22, West Stokes 0.
Records: North Forsyth 13-5, 11-1 Western Piedmont 2A; West Stokes 0-17-3, 0-2.
