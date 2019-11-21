PrepZone WEB

BOYS BASKETBALL

Concord First Assembly 75, Salem Baptist 36

Salem Baptist;10;7;14;5;--;36

Concord FA;19;18;16;22;--;75

Salem Baptist (5-1): Ethan Pegram 10, Shumate 9, Thomas 7, Arnold 4, Watkins 3, Summers 3.

Concord FA: Trae Benham 21, Garrett Hien 19, Cheick Traore 13, Isaac Boothe 13, Jakob Cieminski 5, Cannady 2, Perry 2.

Reagan 49, Wheatmore 41

Wheatmore;10;8;12;11;--;41

Reagan;10;12;12;15;--;49

Wheatmore (0-1): Craddock 9, Walker 8, Berrier 7, Tuggle 7, Biggs 6, Dennis 3, Griffin 1.

Reagan (1-0): Happle Randolph 19, Sean Coles 10, Rogers 7, Daniel 6, Gray 5, Koivisto 2.

