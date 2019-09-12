VOLLEYBALL
High Point Christian 3, Forsyth Country Day 0
Scores: 25-21, 25-22, 25-18.
High Point Christian: Caroline Smith 23 assists, 13 digs; Carson Brooks 8 kills, 12 digs; Kennedy Powell 9 kills.
Records: High Point Christian 10-7, 4-1 PTAC 3A.
Greensboro Day 3, Salem Academy 0
Scores: 25-8, 25-8, 25-12.
Records: Greensboro Day 5-7, 4-1 PTAC 4A.
Oak Grove 3, Thomasville 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-17, 25-15.
Thomasville: Taylor Harris 13 assists; Raven Lee 9 service points; Mahkayla Hart 8 kills.
Records: Thomasville 4-8, 2-6 Central Carolina 2A.
Atkins 3, Carver 0
Scores: 25-5, 25-6, 25-19.
Records: Atkins 4-5, 2-2 Western Piedmont 2A; Carver 0-6, 0-3.
Southwest Guilford 3, Glenn 1
Scores: SWG 25-12, G 25-23, SWG 25-13, SWG 25-9.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop McGuinness 6, North Stokes 0
Singles: Lydia Cortes def. Tessa Sprinkle 6-3, 6-0; Michelle Petrangeli def. Ada Hassan 6-0, 6-0; Katie Dasher def. Emma Hooker 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes Lopez def. Josie Stanbery 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli def. Sprinkle/Stanbery 8-0; I. Bermudez/C. Lassiter def. Hassan/Hooker 8-1.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 5-1, 5-0 Northwest 1A.
East Wilkes 9, North Wilkes 0
Singles: Jordan Schubart d. Allie Billings 6-0, 6-0; Sylvia Prevette d. Caelen Mahan 6-0, 6-0; Kaleigh Couch d. Sunny Johnson 6-1, 6-1; Brianna Martin d. Sarah Gambill 6-0, 6-1; Tristen Blevins d. Taylor Wood 6-0, 6-1; Kristie Brown d. Brook Settle 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Schubart/Martin d. Billings/Gambill 8-0; Prevette/Couch d. Mahan/Johnson 8-1; Lauren Felts/Chelsea Cockerham d. Wood/Settle 8-0.
Records: East Wilkes 11-0 Overall, 8-0 Mountain Valley 1A.
High Point Christian 5, Forsyth Country Day 4
Singles: Irene Duran (HPCA) def. Halle Kincaid 6-4, 7-6 (5); Brynna Myers (FCDS) def. Makenzie Shane 6-1, 6-4; Patricia Walz (HPCA) def. Ashley Parsons 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (8); Erika Choopani (FCDS) def. Nicole Warden 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10); Kendall Harris (HPCA) def. Mary Brooks Hall 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (8); Yu Otaki (FCDS) def. Isabelle Kiefer 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Duran/Walz (HPCA) def. Kincaid/Myers 8-2; Shane/Harris (HPCA) def. Choopani/Hall 9-8 (9); Otaki/Ashley Bean (FCDS) def. Warden/Cecelia Bradley 8-1.
Records: Forsyth Country Day 4-4, 3-2 PTAC 3A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.