GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atkins 32, North Forsyth 23

Atkins 8 6 7 11 - 32

North 5 8 3 7 - 23

Atkins (1-0): Macie Florida 10, Miriam 9, Cammaria 4, Tillery 4, Samuels 3, Litton 2.

North Forsyth: Kinzir 14, Mendoza 4, Blakely 2, Taylor 2, Smith 1.

Glenn 66, Reagan 16

Glenn 23 16 17 10 - 66

Reagan 5 5 4 2 - 16

Glenn (2-0): Weston 8, Whitehead 4, Gathings 8, Lopez 3, Finch 1, Al. Evans 6, Jacee Busick 17, Iycez Adams 17, Ai. Evans 2.

Reagan (1-2): Barr 7, Gullette 5, Binyard 4.

Forbush 63, Winston-Salem Christian 54

Forbush 19 16 12 16 - 63

WS Christian 20 14 8 12 - 54

Forbush (1-0): Nicole Scott 20, Gammons 3, Ellison 8, Grimes 6, Collins 9, Parkley Hennings 13, Bellanger 4.

WS Christian: Juliana Walter 14, Christiana Young 14, Potter 5, Brundage 6, Martinez 2, Bush 9, Thompson 4.

West Forsyth 51, West Stokes 44

West Forsyth 20 12 6 13 - 51

West Stokes 7 19 12 13 - 44

West Forsyth (2-0): Shakira Baskerville 20, Maddie Scheier 15, Gary 7, Schillito 6, Hunter 2, Johnson 1.

West Stokes (0-1): H. Spainhour 12, D. Spainhour 9, Cockeram 8, E. Santoro 8, Cromer 7.

Winston-Salem Prep 52, North Wilkes 48

Winston-Salem Prep 15 11 14 12 - 52

North Wilkes 6 4 19 19 - 48

Winston-Salem Prep (2-1):  Trezha Mohammad 25, Tatyanna Childress 12, Jenea Watson 10, Ortiz 3, Wright 2.

North Wilkes (2-1):  Makayla Cornelius 11, Shelby Roal 10, Winkler 8, Phillips 5, Martin 5, Harrold 3, Shumate 2, Royall 2, M. Byrd 2.

SWIMMING

Central Piedmont 4A Tri-Meet

BOYS

Team scores: West Forsyth 125, Reynolds 109, Reagan 70.

200 medley relay: Reynolds (Nario, Northington, Echols, Walls) 1:52.20; 200 free: Luke Vlahos (WF) 2:00.75; 200 IM: Leighton Jones (WF) 2:22.43; 50 free: Alex Valliere (WF) 25.06; 100 fly: Jeff Echols (RJR) 56.78; 100 free: Connor Greene (WF) 55.87; 400 free: Luke Vlahos (WF) 4:38.69; 200 free relay: West Forsyth (Greene, Valliere, Watkins, Vlahos) 1:40.36; 100 back: Jeff Echols (RJR) 59.61; 100 breast: Connor Greene (WF) 1:10.06; 400 free relay: West Forsyth (Vlahos, Greene, Jones, Greene) 3:49.92.

GIRLS

Team scores: Reagan 120.5, Reynolds 106, West Forsyth 75.5.

200 medley relay: Reynolds (Hoyle, Mohr, Kim, Echols) 2:02.36; 200 free: Caroline Echols (RJR) 2:16.00; 200 IM: Katie Mohr (RJR) 2:29.96; 50 free: Abby Jennings (REA) 28.07; 100 fly: Reece Alexander (REA) 1:05.39; 100 free: Graylyn Wolffis (REA) 1:03.08; 400 free: Caroline Echols (RJR) 4:54.40; 200 free relay: Reynolds (Fitzgerald, Hoyle, Echols, Mohr) 1:54.42; 100 back: Maddie Neal (REA) & Scarlett Clevenger (WF) 1:08.40; 100 breast: Katie Mohr (RJR) 1:13.33; 400 free relay: Reagan (Neal, Rieker, Cottingham, Alexander) 4:12.40.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary Day 72, Asheville 60

Calvary Day 10 15 24 23 - 72

Asheville 11 22 11 16 - 60

Calvary Day: Burton 2, Johnson 3, Hooten 4, Gibson 6, Gulledge 11, Floyd 16, McClenahan 18.

Asheville School: Anderson 2, Head 2, Kreile 5, Zwerner 5, Henderson 7, Drendel 10, Hemphill 10, Klipstein 19.

