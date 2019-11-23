GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atkins 32, North Forsyth 23
Atkins 8 6 7 11 - 32
North 5 8 3 7 - 23
Atkins (1-0): Macie Florida 10, Miriam 9, Cammaria 4, Tillery 4, Samuels 3, Litton 2.
North Forsyth: Kinzir 14, Mendoza 4, Blakely 2, Taylor 2, Smith 1.
Glenn 66, Reagan 16
Glenn 23 16 17 10 - 66
Reagan 5 5 4 2 - 16
Glenn (2-0): Weston 8, Whitehead 4, Gathings 8, Lopez 3, Finch 1, Al. Evans 6, Jacee Busick 17, Iycez Adams 17, Ai. Evans 2.
Reagan (1-2): Barr 7, Gullette 5, Binyard 4.
Forbush 63, Winston-Salem Christian 54
Forbush 19 16 12 16 - 63
WS Christian 20 14 8 12 - 54
Forbush (1-0): Nicole Scott 20, Gammons 3, Ellison 8, Grimes 6, Collins 9, Parkley Hennings 13, Bellanger 4.
WS Christian: Juliana Walter 14, Christiana Young 14, Potter 5, Brundage 6, Martinez 2, Bush 9, Thompson 4.
West Forsyth 51, West Stokes 44
West Forsyth 20 12 6 13 - 51
West Stokes 7 19 12 13 - 44
West Forsyth (2-0): Shakira Baskerville 20, Maddie Scheier 15, Gary 7, Schillito 6, Hunter 2, Johnson 1.
West Stokes (0-1): H. Spainhour 12, D. Spainhour 9, Cockeram 8, E. Santoro 8, Cromer 7.
Winston-Salem Prep 52, North Wilkes 48
Winston-Salem Prep 15 11 14 12 - 52
North Wilkes 6 4 19 19 - 48
Winston-Salem Prep (2-1): Trezha Mohammad 25, Tatyanna Childress 12, Jenea Watson 10, Ortiz 3, Wright 2.
North Wilkes (2-1): Makayla Cornelius 11, Shelby Roal 10, Winkler 8, Phillips 5, Martin 5, Harrold 3, Shumate 2, Royall 2, M. Byrd 2.
SWIMMING
Central Piedmont 4A Tri-Meet
BOYS
Team scores: West Forsyth 125, Reynolds 109, Reagan 70.
200 medley relay: Reynolds (Nario, Northington, Echols, Walls) 1:52.20; 200 free: Luke Vlahos (WF) 2:00.75; 200 IM: Leighton Jones (WF) 2:22.43; 50 free: Alex Valliere (WF) 25.06; 100 fly: Jeff Echols (RJR) 56.78; 100 free: Connor Greene (WF) 55.87; 400 free: Luke Vlahos (WF) 4:38.69; 200 free relay: West Forsyth (Greene, Valliere, Watkins, Vlahos) 1:40.36; 100 back: Jeff Echols (RJR) 59.61; 100 breast: Connor Greene (WF) 1:10.06; 400 free relay: West Forsyth (Vlahos, Greene, Jones, Greene) 3:49.92.
GIRLS
Team scores: Reagan 120.5, Reynolds 106, West Forsyth 75.5.
200 medley relay: Reynolds (Hoyle, Mohr, Kim, Echols) 2:02.36; 200 free: Caroline Echols (RJR) 2:16.00; 200 IM: Katie Mohr (RJR) 2:29.96; 50 free: Abby Jennings (REA) 28.07; 100 fly: Reece Alexander (REA) 1:05.39; 100 free: Graylyn Wolffis (REA) 1:03.08; 400 free: Caroline Echols (RJR) 4:54.40; 200 free relay: Reynolds (Fitzgerald, Hoyle, Echols, Mohr) 1:54.42; 100 back: Maddie Neal (REA) & Scarlett Clevenger (WF) 1:08.40; 100 breast: Katie Mohr (RJR) 1:13.33; 400 free relay: Reagan (Neal, Rieker, Cottingham, Alexander) 4:12.40.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary Day 72, Asheville 60
Calvary Day 10 15 24 23 - 72
Asheville 11 22 11 16 - 60
Calvary Day: Burton 2, Johnson 3, Hooten 4, Gibson 6, Gulledge 11, Floyd 16, McClenahan 18.
Asheville School: Anderson 2, Head 2, Kreile 5, Zwerner 5, Henderson 7, Drendel 10, Hemphill 10, Klipstein 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.