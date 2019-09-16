PrepZone WEB

GIRLS GOLF

At Oak Valley Golf Course, Par 36

Team scores: Reagan 117, Davie County 136, West Forsyth 139, R.J. Reynolds 140, East Forsyth 149, Glenn 192.

Individual leaders: T1. Morgan Ketchum (R), Trinity Muthomi (EF) 36; 3. Anna Howerton (R) 38; 4. Becca Connolly (RJR) 39; 5. Mary Paige King (WF) 41; 6. Kyleigh Harnsberger (D) 42; 7. Riley Trout (R) 43; 8. Merrick Semans (RJR) 44; 9. Carolina Bliss (D) 46; 10. Peyton Hiller (WF) 47.

At Gillespie Golf Course, Par 36

Team scores: Mount Tabor 160, Dudley 161, Southwest Guilford 169

Individual leaders: 1. Morgan Carson (D) 47; 2. Natashia Humphrey (SW) 48; 3. Makayla Key (D) 51; 4. Lauren Munley (MT) 52; T-5. Grace Viola (MT), Abby Kneisel (MT) 54; 7. Cate Hettinger (MT) 55; 8. Carolyn Adams (SW) 59; T-9. Abbi Bennett (MT), Khala Enoch (SW), Aislynn Norman (SW) 62; 12. Hallie Smith (MT) 63.

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Grove 1, Salisbury 0

Goals: Saffin Coogle, (Assist: Eli McNeil) 

West Forsyth 1, Page 0

Goals: Pearce Lowrey (81)

Shots: West Forsyth- 9, Page- 4.

Saves: West Forsyth- Michael Angell 1, Logan Barker 2; Page- William Fitzgerald 5.

Corners: West Forsyth- 5, Page- 2.

Records: West Forsyth 6-2-1, Page 2-1-5.

Western Guilford 4, Bishop McGuinness 0

 

GIRLS TENNIS

R.J. Reynolds 7, East Forsyth 2

Shots:Singles: Rebecca Gaines (EF) def. Emelie Patti 6-0,6-0; Mercer Sullivan (RJR) def. McKinley Rice 6-7(4),7-5, 10-8; Audrey Nelson (RJR) def. Ryan Mabe 6-1,6-2; Allie Hiersteiner (RJR) def. Ellie Zaidi 6-1,6-1; Lia Blackard  (RJR) def. Jane Antonas 6-1,7-5; Christina Veloz (EF) def. Caroline Bumgarner 2-6,6-3,10-5.

Doubles: Patti/Blackard (RJR) def. Mabe/Antonas 8-0; Nelson/Hiersteiner (RJR) def. Zaidi/Veloz 8-5; Ellie Cameron/Bumgarner (RJR) def. Anna Dudley/ Makayla Kennedy 8-1.

Records: R.J. Reynolds (6-3,2-2), East Forsyth (1-5, 1-4)

Southwest Guilford 6, Mount Tabor 3

Singles: Audrey Serb (SW) def. Meg Salt 6-3, 6-0; Meghan Whalen (SW) def. Ella Rose 6-3, 6-3; Lanie Van Dorp (SW) def. Madison RaBold 6-4, 6-2; Audrey Lloyd (MT) def. Nicole Sopala 7-6 (7-0), 5-7, 10-4; Tran Nguyen (SW) def. Mony Madan 6-2, 6-2; Rebecca Pollard (MT) def. Maggie Mugi 2-6, 2-6.

Doubles: Serb/Whalen (SW) def. Salt/Pollard 8-3; Van Dorp/Nguyen (SW) def. Rose/Madan 8-4; Mary Poyner York/Chelsea Ivers (MT) def. Avery McCaskill/Lauren Harris 7-5.

VOLLEYBALL

Oak Grove 3, Atkins 0

(25-18, 25-23, 25-16)

High Point Christian 3, Calvary Day School 0

(25-6, 25-15, 25-14)

 

