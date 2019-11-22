GIRLS BASKETBALL
Forsyth Country Day 46, Asheville School 39
FCDS;5;13;10;18;--;46
Asheville;9;5;14;11;--;39
Forsyth Country Day: Josie Kilborn 14, Alina Abdulina 12, DeSabato 8, Currie 7, Hall 5.
Asheville School: Mecca Morrison 15, Pate 2, Bridges 3, Johnson 5, Jones 7, Bulwaye 4, Morgan 3.
Oak Grove 54, Trinity 20
Oak Grove;6;18;14;16;--;54
Trinity;2;4;6;8;--;20
Oak Grove (2-0): Holt 12, Hinkle 7, Frady 2, Woodruff 1, McManus 6, Smith 3, Wooten 12, Ruiz 11.
Trinity (0-2): Furr 2, Lanphar 2, Gibbs 2, Gentry 8, Kirkman 4.
Wheatmore 45, East Davidson 33
E Davidson;4;14;5;10;--;33
Wheatmore;14;6;15;10;--;45
East Davidson: Baxley 9, Grubb 7, Sechrist 5, Hill 4, Warrick 4, Cook 2, Hendley 2.
Wheatmore: Taylor Comer 18, Ashley Linville 11, Kara Comer 10, Hippert 4, Biggs 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Asheville Christian 74, Calvary Day 65
Calvary;15;15;14;21;--;65
Asheville;20;17;22;15;--;74
Calvary Day: Burton 3, Hooten 4, Gulledge 4, Wilkins 6, Gibson 9, Floyd 18, McClenahan 21.
Asheville Christian: Harper 4, Horton 5, McKinney 10, Todd 14, Rogers 19, Mills 22.
Forsyth Country Day 66, Asheville School 54
Forsyth Country Day (1-1): Chance Carter 24, Mitchell 9, Brandon Morgan 12, Will Gray 11, Dunn 4, Crawford 4, Pilson 2.
Asheville School (1-2): Nick Kipstein 12, Zach Ovendal 13, Zweiner 2, Chris Hemphill 14, Corey Henderson 10, Kreile 3.
