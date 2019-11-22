PrepZone WEB

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Forsyth Country Day 46, Asheville School 39

FCDS;5;13;10;18;--;46

Asheville;9;5;14;11;--;39

Forsyth Country Day: Josie Kilborn 14, Alina Abdulina 12, DeSabato 8, Currie 7, Hall 5.

Asheville School: Mecca Morrison 15, Pate 2, Bridges 3, Johnson 5, Jones 7, Bulwaye 4, Morgan 3.

Oak Grove 54, Trinity 20

Oak Grove;6;18;14;16;--;54

Trinity;2;4;6;8;--;20

Oak Grove (2-0): Holt 12, Hinkle 7, Frady 2, Woodruff 1, McManus 6, Smith 3, Wooten 12, Ruiz 11.

Trinity (0-2): Furr 2, Lanphar 2, Gibbs 2, Gentry 8, Kirkman 4.

Wheatmore 45, East Davidson 33

E Davidson;4;14;5;10;--;33

Wheatmore;14;6;15;10;--;45

East Davidson: Baxley 9, Grubb 7, Sechrist 5, Hill 4, Warrick 4, Cook 2, Hendley 2.

Wheatmore: Taylor Comer 18, Ashley Linville 11, Kara Comer 10, Hippert 4, Biggs 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Asheville Christian 74, Calvary Day 65

Calvary;15;15;14;21;--;65

Asheville;20;17;22;15;--;74

Calvary Day: Burton 3, Hooten 4, Gulledge 4, Wilkins 6, Gibson 9, Floyd 18, McClenahan 21.

Asheville Christian: Harper 4, Horton 5, McKinney 10, Todd 14, Rogers 19, Mills 22.

Forsyth Country Day 66, Asheville School 54

Forsyth Country Day (1-1): Chance Carter 24, Mitchell 9, Brandon Morgan 12, Will Gray 11, Dunn 4, Crawford 4, Pilson 2.

Asheville School (1-2): Nick Kipstein 12, Zach Ovendal 13, Zweiner 2, Chris Hemphill 14, Corey Henderson 10, Kreile 3.

