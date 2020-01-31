WSJ HS logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ledford 48, Central Davidson 44

Ledford; 10;16;10;12;-;48

Central Davidson;10;6;6;22;-;44

Ledford: Ashley Limbacher 11, Sierra Chase 10, Morgan Harrison 9, Shelby Sprinkle 7, Ashlyn Roark 5, Allie Davis 5, Sarah Ledbetter 1.

Central Davidson: Ward 18, Hatfield 9, Jackson 6, Little 5, Mize 4, Neal 2.

Glenn 67, Reagan 32

Glenn;14;18;22;13;-;67

Reagan;2;9;8;13;-;32

Glenn (17-1): Jacee Busick 17, , Alivia Evans 10, Iycez Adams 8, , Jaylyn Gathings 7, Damani Whitehead 6, Kaylen Lopez 6, Amanda Finch 6, Nakia Weston 3, Aijah Evans 2.

Reagan (9-9): Alyse Binyard 12, Arianna Santos 6, Adrianna Guillette 4, Soley Wilson 4, Eleanor Saunders 3, Niya Grant 2, Ciara Everly 1.

Bishop McGuinness 53, East Surry 50

East Surry;8;14;5;15;8;-;50

Bishop McGuinness;13;8;14;7;11;-;53

East Surry: Dasia Lambert 17, Morgan Smith 12, Cadence Lawson 10, Rosie Craven 4, Kylie Bruner 4, Brooke Gammons 2, Kate Margaret Parks 1.

Bishop McGuinness: Alaila Kreuter 17, Charley Chappell 12, Michelle Petrangeli 11, Tate Chappell 9, Emily Elder 3, Mary Davis 1.

Mt. Tabor 49, Western Guilford 34

Mt. Tabor;8;17;17;7;-;49

Western Guilford;4;3;5;22;-;34

Mt. Tabor: Ciara Wright 13, NaSiah McKinney 12, Pereira 9, Walters 8, Brooks 3, DeNeui 2, Fowler 2.

Western Guilford: Jemoni Carter 20, Ella Butler 10, Oliver 4

Salisbury 48, Oak Grove 22

Oak Grove;7;7;0;8;-;22

Salisbury;13;8;17;10;-;48

Oak Grove: Long 4, Holt 4, Kidder 3, Frady 3, Bullard 2, Wooten 2, Jones 2, Ruiz 2.

Salisbury: Fulson 13, Bryant 10, McCullough 9, Huntly 5, Gibson 4, Holder 4, Morgan 2, McEntyre 2.

East Forsyth 55, West Forsyth 48

West Forsyth;7;10;19;12;-;48

East Forsyth;8;18;9;20;-;55

West Forsyth: Shakira Baskerville 18, Maddie Scheier 13, Gary 9, Schillito 5, Johnson 3.

East Forsyth: La'Niya Simes 18, Monay Galloway 12, Hoover 9, Hall 6, Long 5, Spruill 3, N'diaye 2.

Thomasville 60, North Davidson 56

North Davidson;15;13;14;14;-;56

Thomasville;14;7;13;26;-;60

North Davidson: Emily Hege 29, Lettie Michael 12, Maddie Altiers 6, Cassidy Brinkley 5, Cayden Dally 4.

Thomaville: Jada Gainey 26, Shakira Little 16, Mahkayla Hart 12, Raven Lee 6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ledford 46, Central Davidson 43

Ledford;9;12;12;13;-;46

Central Davidson;14;9;12;8;-;43

Ledford: Tyler Partee 13, JJ Barker 10, CJ Compton 7, Alex Reece 6, Owen Finley 6, Brenner White 4.

Central Davidson: Myers 16, King 7, Schaefer 6, Shoaf 5, Casilac 5, Smith 4.

Calvary 76, Salem Baptist 63

Calvary;14;26;20;16;-;76

Salem Baptist;22;7;14;20;-;63

Calvary: James Wilkins 25, Charles McClenahan 16, Javon Floyd 16, Owen Gulledge 10, Hooten 4, Navickas 3, Gibson 2.

Salem Baptist: Shumate 20, Arnold 13, Page 11, Thomas 10, Watkins 7, Summers 2. 

West Stokes 57, Forbush 40

Forbush;13;2;14;11;-;40

West Stokes;14;16;17;10;-;57

Forbush (2-8): Peyton Compton 18, Boles 8, Graham 6, Crews 5, Mahan 2, Hennings 1.

West Stokes (15-4): Isaac Spainhour 21, Luke Mickey 13, Elan Muniz 11, Parsons 4, Conrad 3, Adkins 2, Quesinberry 2, Elliott 1.

West Forsyth 47, East Forsyth 42

East Forsyth;16;8;9;9;-;42

West Forsyth;7;9;14;17;-;47

East Forsyth (5-14): Will Rhodes 12, Ty Lyles 10, Thorns 7, Timmons 7, Ritchens 4, Reeves 2.

West Forsyth (3-17): Bralen Morris 13, Kris Mickens 13, CJ Smith 12, Beckner 5, Hill 4.

North Davidson 63, Thomasville 59

Thomasville;16;10;9;24;-;59

North Davidson;13;18;17;15;-;63

Thomasville: Malcolm Knight 20, Tyree Barnes 11, Jordan Williams 10, Davidson 8, Carolina 6, Lucky 4.

North Davidson: Jamarien Dalton 22, Tedric Jenkins 16, Moore 9, Green 9, McNeair 5, Shoaf 2.

