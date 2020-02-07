PrepZone WEB

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenn 70, Davie County 11

Davie Co.;0;0;7;4;--;11

Glenn;28;24;6;12;--;70

Davie County (0-22, 0-8 Central Piedmont 4A): Devericks 6, Johnson 4, Oakes 1.

Glenn (18-1, 8-0): Jacee Busick 14, Iycez Adams 11, Nakia Weston 10, Gathings 9, Lamonte 8, Finch 5, Lopez 5, Aijah Evans 4, Alivia Evans 3, Whitehead 1.

Mount Tabor 49, Parkland 23

Mount Tabor;13;9;11;16;--;49

Parkland;4;6;11;2;--;23

Mount Tabor: Ciara Wright 20, DeNeui 9, Pereira 6, Brooks 6, Walters 3, Fowler 2, Patterson 1.

Parkland: Cannon 9, Horne 8, McCoy 2, Smith 2, Massey 1, Tillman 1.

Bishop McGuinness 60, South Stokes 23

McGuinness;12;14;18;16;--;60

South Stokes;2;6;9;6;--;23

Bishop McGuinness (19-2, 7-1 Northwest 1A): Tate Chappell 15, Michelle Petrangeli 11, Lily Role 9, Francesca Moya 6, Charley Chappell 6, Mary Davis 5, Katie Deal 5, Alaila Kreuter 2, Emily Elder 1.

South Stokes (8-14, 0-8): Nadia Hairston 10, Landreth 5, Fulp 2, Casper 2, Lash 2, Spencer 2.

Salisbury 52, East Davidson 22

Salisbury;18;12;10;12;--;52

E Davidson;2;4;4;12;22

Salisbury: Kyla Bryant 12, Jalicoh Gibson 10, McCullough 9, Fulson 9, Hartley 5, Oats 4, Bolden 2, Morgan 1.

East Davidson: Grubb 8, Hill 6, Baxley 5, Warrick 3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Forsyth Country Day 96, Westchester 64

Forsyth Country Day (11-9): Chance Carter 20, Will Gray 17, Brandon Morgan 13, Jay Mitchell 12, Crawford 8, Kevin Dunn 10, Semke 4, Pilson 3, Geremski 3, Charles 2, Schott 2.

Westchester (10-12): Jackson Weil 19, J3 Swindell 11, Tyler Mattox 7, Sadler 6, Elsayed 3, Brigman 2, Tommy Mattox 1, Morgan 1.

South Stokes 52, Bishop McGuinness 46

Bishop McGuinness (12-10, 2-6 Northwest 1A): Dawson McAlhany 14, Jake Ledbetter 11, Noah Allred 11, Pluciniczak 5, Fuller 2, Spencer 2, Williams 1.

South Stokes (10-12 2-6): Matthew Montgomery 12, Elijah Mitchell 10, Parsons 9, Tilley 8, Dalton 4, Barron 4, Stanley 3, Fulk 2.

