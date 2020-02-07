GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenn 70, Davie County 11
Davie Co.;0;0;7;4;--;11
Glenn;28;24;6;12;--;70
Davie County (0-22, 0-8 Central Piedmont 4A): Devericks 6, Johnson 4, Oakes 1.
Glenn (18-1, 8-0): Jacee Busick 14, Iycez Adams 11, Nakia Weston 10, Gathings 9, Lamonte 8, Finch 5, Lopez 5, Aijah Evans 4, Alivia Evans 3, Whitehead 1.
Mount Tabor 49, Parkland 23
Mount Tabor;13;9;11;16;--;49
Parkland;4;6;11;2;--;23
Mount Tabor: Ciara Wright 20, DeNeui 9, Pereira 6, Brooks 6, Walters 3, Fowler 2, Patterson 1.
Parkland: Cannon 9, Horne 8, McCoy 2, Smith 2, Massey 1, Tillman 1.
Bishop McGuinness 60, South Stokes 23
McGuinness;12;14;18;16;--;60
South Stokes;2;6;9;6;--;23
Bishop McGuinness (19-2, 7-1 Northwest 1A): Tate Chappell 15, Michelle Petrangeli 11, Lily Role 9, Francesca Moya 6, Charley Chappell 6, Mary Davis 5, Katie Deal 5, Alaila Kreuter 2, Emily Elder 1.
South Stokes (8-14, 0-8): Nadia Hairston 10, Landreth 5, Fulp 2, Casper 2, Lash 2, Spencer 2.
Salisbury 52, East Davidson 22
Salisbury;18;12;10;12;--;52
E Davidson;2;4;4;12;22
Salisbury: Kyla Bryant 12, Jalicoh Gibson 10, McCullough 9, Fulson 9, Hartley 5, Oats 4, Bolden 2, Morgan 1.
East Davidson: Grubb 8, Hill 6, Baxley 5, Warrick 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Forsyth Country Day 96, Westchester 64
Forsyth Country Day (11-9): Chance Carter 20, Will Gray 17, Brandon Morgan 13, Jay Mitchell 12, Crawford 8, Kevin Dunn 10, Semke 4, Pilson 3, Geremski 3, Charles 2, Schott 2.
Westchester (10-12): Jackson Weil 19, J3 Swindell 11, Tyler Mattox 7, Sadler 6, Elsayed 3, Brigman 2, Tommy Mattox 1, Morgan 1.
South Stokes 52, Bishop McGuinness 46
Bishop McGuinness (12-10, 2-6 Northwest 1A): Dawson McAlhany 14, Jake Ledbetter 11, Noah Allred 11, Pluciniczak 5, Fuller 2, Spencer 2, Williams 1.
South Stokes (10-12 2-6): Matthew Montgomery 12, Elijah Mitchell 10, Parsons 9, Tilley 8, Dalton 4, Barron 4, Stanley 3, Fulk 2.
