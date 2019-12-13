GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Rowan 66, Davie 25
East Rowan;17;20;12;17;--;66
Davie;9;7;6;3;--;25
East Rowan (7-0): Haley Dalton 13, Mary Spry 13, Harrison 9, Hinceman 9, Eagle 8, Honeycutt 6, Houpe 6, Miller 2.
Davie (0-7): Olivia Tatum 11, Dirks 7, Nuckols 3, S. Johnson 2, E. Johnson 2.
Salisbury 53, Oak Grove 42
Salisbury;14;16;14;9;--;53
Oak Grove;10;13;6;13;--;42
Salisbury: Gibson 2, McCullough 8, K. Bryant 15, Fulson 5, J. Huntley 20, Morgan 3.
Oak Grove (5-2, 2-2 CCC): Holt 7, Hinkle 8, Frady 2, Woodruff 2, Wooten 8, Z. Jones 13, Ruiz 2.
Forsyth Country Day 47, Caldwell 8
Caldwell Academy; 2;2;2;2;--;8
Forsyth Country Day; 10;13;6;18;--;47
Caldwell (3-7): Riffey 5, Freeman 1, Bradley 2.
Forsyth Country Day (6-1): Nas Ballas 13, Alina Abdulina 15, Currie 8, Kilborn 9, McClellan 2.
Bishop McGuinness 62, Reynolds 17
Bishop McGuinness;18;20;14;10;--;62
Reynolds;6;1;4;6;--;17
Bishop McGuinness (7-0): Michelle Petrangeli 16, Charley Chappell 13, Katie Deal 8, Tate Chappell 7, Mary Davis 7, Alaila Kreuter 5, Lily Role 4, Emily Elder 2.
Reynolds (4-6): Ashleigh Williams 15, Murphy Andrews 2, Kuhner, Milner, Rice.
Glenn 81, North Forsyth 19
Glenn;20;28;20;13;--;81
North Forsyth;6;7;2;4;--;19
Glenn (8-0): Nakia Weston 2, Damani Whitehead 9, Jaylyn Gathings 8, Kaylyn Lopez 12, Alivia Evans 8, Jacee Busick 15, Tyler Lamonte 8, Iycez Adams 14, Aijah Evans 6.
North Forsyth (1-7): Makayla Kizer 16, Keyanna Slade 1, Neveah Saunders-Graham 2.
Lexington 44, East Davidson 32
Lexington (3-4): Amarah Owens 14, Danasia Bray 8, Jadiyah Peoples 8, Almijah McIntosh 5, Precious Allah 4, Jayla Jackson 3, Jakayla Rose 1.
Ledford 41, Central Davidson 36
Ledford;9;11;10;11;--;41
C Davidson;3;16;11;6;--;36
Ledford (4-2, 4-0 CCC): Sprinkle 4, Ledbetter 7, Ashley Limbacher 10, Roark 9, Harrison 5, Chase 4, Petroff 2.
Central Davidson: Ward 13, Jackson 15, Hatfield 4, Little 3, Mize 1.
North Davidson 52, Thomasville 50
N Davidson;16;12;10;14;--;52
Thomasville;11;13;20;16;--;50
North Davidson (4-0): Emily Hege 33, McMillan 8, Minton 4, Elam 4, Michael 3.
Thomasville: Shakira Little 17, Mahkayla Hart 11, Johnson 9, Lee 7, Gainey 6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davie 62, East Rowan 46
Davie;14;11;12;20;--;62
E.Rowan;16;5;12;13;--;46
Davie (5-1): Brooks Johnson 24, Zaharee Maddox 18, Williams 3, Reid 6, Spillman 2, Taylor 2, Smith 1, Redmon 4, King 2.
East Rowan (1-7): Shuping 2, Pinckney 11, Padgett 8, Sprinkle 9, James 7, Hunter 9.
Forsyth Country Day 87, Caldwell 31
Forsyth Country Day (3-4): Chance Carter 23, Brandon Morgan 15, Jay Mitchell 14, Will Gray 12, Aathan Hauser 6, Kevin Dunn 6, Sterling Charles 3, Liam Hutchins 2, Kyle Budd 2, Jack Semke 2.
Caldwell (3-9): Alex Raley 11, Josh Childers 8, Luke Elmore 3, Jeb Arnold 3, Jackson Wierda 2, Parker Jenkins 1, Ben Riddle 3.
Glenn 63, North Forsyth 44
North Forsyth;15;9;9;11;--;44
Glenn;16;13;12;22;--;63
North Forsyth (3-3): K. Hickman 3, D. Hickman 9, Moss 2, Hurst 3, Morris 3, Lewis Walker 22.
Glenn (4-4): Davis 2, Gainey 4, Napper 7, Zion Dixon 12, Almonar 2, Scales 8, Adichol 6, Vaughn 9, Wisseh 2, Yorel Harris 11.
North Davidson 60, Thomasville 54
North Davidson;10;14;21;15;--;60
Thomasville;5;19;19;11;--;54
North Davidson (4-0, 4-0 CCC): Tedric Jenkins 21, Jamarien Dalton 16, Mason Everhart 11, McNeair 6, Green 4, Luper 2.
Thomasville (3-3, 3-2 CCC): Tyree Barnes 12, Janhri Luckey 12, Malcolm Knight 11, Williams 6, Washington 5, Ray 5, Carolina 3.
Salisbury 72, Oak Grove 53
Oak Grove;8;13;18;14;--;53
Salisbury;14;21;10;27;--;72
Oak Grove (2-5, 0-4 CCC): Ethan Whitaker 20.
Salisbury: Jacquez Smith 13, Nate Brown 17, Cameron Stout 12.
Mount Tabor 61, Winston-Salem Prep 46
Mount Tabor;10;19;14;18;--;61
W-S Prep;11;14;9;12;--;46
Mount Tabor: Woodberry 6, Jakob Moore 15, Jashaun Torrence 13, Daniel Fulp 16, Reeves 9, Campbell 2.
W-S Prep: Troy Mills 15, Watson 1, Stephen Minor 12, Stewart 2, Davis 3, Lyons 3, Patterson 4, Houston 4, Sellars 2.
SWIMMING
At Reynolds
Boys
Team scores: Reynolds 142, Davie 73, East Forsyth 31
200 meter medley relay: Reynolds (Harrison Walls, James Northington, Logan Brown, Finn Giegengack) 1:58.66. 200 freestyle: Auguste Reboussin (R) 2:19.94. 200 IM: Austin Nario (R) 2:25.90. 50 freestyle: Issac Hampton (EF) 27.90. 100 butterfly: Auguste Reboussin (R) 1:09.24. 100 freestyle: Evan Shives (D) 56.92. 400 freestyle: Tyler Fansler (R) 4:50.53. 200 freestyle relay: Davie (Zachary Korczyk, Joseph Boyle, Adam Gledhill, Evan Shive) 1:50.70. 100 backstroke: Harrison Walls (R) 1:04.90. 100 breaststroke: Ben LeFevre (R) 1:17.91.
Girls
Team scores: Reynolds 138, Davie 76, East Forsyth 57.
200 medley relay: Reynolds (Caroline Hoyle, Katie Mohr, Catherine Kim, Caroline Echols) 2:09.13. 200 freestyle: Jane Fitzgerald (R) 2:23.87. 200 IM: Grace Bridges (R) 3:04.65. 50 freestyle: Hope Martin (R) 30.62. 100 butterfly: Katie Mohr (R) 1:08.68. 100 freestyle: Jane Fitzgerald (R) 1:06.09. 400 freestyle: Caroline Echols (R) 4:54.59. 200 freestyle relay: Reynolds (Jane Fitzgerald, Kate Walls, Amelia Presley, Hope Martin) 2:02.08. 100 backstroke: Maribeth Mohr (R) 1:21.15. 100 breaststroke: Riley White (D) 1:27.34. 400 freestyle relay: Reynolds (Amelia Presley, Tatum Mellor, Caroline Echols, Caroline Hoyle) 4:37.57.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.