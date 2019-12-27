PrepZone WEB

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 74, Tuscola 60

McGuinness;20;13;33;7;--;74

Tuscola;14;15;14;17;--;60

Bishop McGuinness (9-4): Nate Fuller 20, Jake Ledbetter 17, Noah Allred 13, Dawson McAlhaney 13, Markun 4, Williams 3, Pluciniczak 3, Riek 1.

Tuscola (3-4): Nate Bradford 33, Trent Turner 10, Tice 5, Reid 5, Bryson 4, Williamson 2, Moss 1.

North Daivdson 81, Southern Alamance 43

N Davidson;21;14;27;19;--;81

S Alamance;9;12;13;9;--;43

North Davidson (6-2, 4-1 CCC 2A): Jamarien Dalton 25, Tedric Jenkins 18, Turner Bryant 12, Michalak 7, Everhart 6, McNeair 5, Green 4, Shoaf 2, Moore 2.

Southern Alamance (2-7, 0-3): Grant Thompson 14, Chandler Eakes 11, Watson 6, Walker 4, Siegner 4, Smith 3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Frances 51, Glenn 27

Glenn;4;9;4;10;--;27

St. Frances;12;21;10;8;--;51

Glenn: Weston 7, Gathings 2, Evans 3, Busick 4, Lamonte 6, Adams 5.

St. Frances: D. Dorsey 3, Aniya Gourdine 16, C. Dorsey 3, Bannerman 2, Humphrey 5, Reese 6, Barnes 8, Reynolds 2, Turner 4, Hicks 2.

DAVIDSON COUNTY CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Ledford 60, Central Davidson 46

Ledford;15;16;13;16;--;60

C Davidson;9;6;11;20;--;46

Ledford (6-4, 4-2 CCC 2A): Sarah Ledbetter 14, Ashley LImbacher 14, Roark 8, Flynt 8, Chase 6, Sprinkle 4, Davis 3, Harrison 2, Petroff 1.

Central Davidson: Ward 16, Neal 10, Hatfield 10, Myers 4, Little 4, Perry 2.

West Stokes 47, East Forsyth 45

E Forsyth;15;10;8;12;--;45

W Stokes;10;11;11;15;--;47

East Forsyth: Jaydn Hoover 18, Monay Galloway 13, Sims 7, Long 5, Hall 2.

West Stokes: Emma Santoro 15, Hannah Spainhour 12, B. Spainhour 9, Cromer 8, Brewster 3.

SHEETZ HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Southwest Guilford 60, North Davidson 52

N Daivdson;3;16;10;23;--;52

SW Guilford;21;16;10;13;--;60

North Davidson (9-2): Emily Hege 30, McMillan 9, Michael 8, Byerly 3, Dally 2.

Southwest Guilford: Tiir Myok 14, Jocelyn Foust 11, Kendall Shaw 10, G. Slade 7, J. Slade 6, Harriman 2.

