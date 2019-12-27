BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness 74, Tuscola 60
McGuinness;20;13;33;7;--;74
Tuscola;14;15;14;17;--;60
Bishop McGuinness (9-4): Nate Fuller 20, Jake Ledbetter 17, Noah Allred 13, Dawson McAlhaney 13, Markun 4, Williams 3, Pluciniczak 3, Riek 1.
Tuscola (3-4): Nate Bradford 33, Trent Turner 10, Tice 5, Reid 5, Bryson 4, Williamson 2, Moss 1.
North Daivdson 81, Southern Alamance 43
N Davidson;21;14;27;19;--;81
S Alamance;9;12;13;9;--;43
North Davidson (6-2, 4-1 CCC 2A): Jamarien Dalton 25, Tedric Jenkins 18, Turner Bryant 12, Michalak 7, Everhart 6, McNeair 5, Green 4, Shoaf 2, Moore 2.
Southern Alamance (2-7, 0-3): Grant Thompson 14, Chandler Eakes 11, Watson 6, Walker 4, Siegner 4, Smith 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Frances 51, Glenn 27
Glenn;4;9;4;10;--;27
St. Frances;12;21;10;8;--;51
Glenn: Weston 7, Gathings 2, Evans 3, Busick 4, Lamonte 6, Adams 5.
St. Frances: D. Dorsey 3, Aniya Gourdine 16, C. Dorsey 3, Bannerman 2, Humphrey 5, Reese 6, Barnes 8, Reynolds 2, Turner 4, Hicks 2.
DAVIDSON COUNTY CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Ledford 60, Central Davidson 46
Ledford;15;16;13;16;--;60
C Davidson;9;6;11;20;--;46
Ledford (6-4, 4-2 CCC 2A): Sarah Ledbetter 14, Ashley LImbacher 14, Roark 8, Flynt 8, Chase 6, Sprinkle 4, Davis 3, Harrison 2, Petroff 1.
Central Davidson: Ward 16, Neal 10, Hatfield 10, Myers 4, Little 4, Perry 2.
West Stokes 47, East Forsyth 45
E Forsyth;15;10;8;12;--;45
W Stokes;10;11;11;15;--;47
East Forsyth: Jaydn Hoover 18, Monay Galloway 13, Sims 7, Long 5, Hall 2.
West Stokes: Emma Santoro 15, Hannah Spainhour 12, B. Spainhour 9, Cromer 8, Brewster 3.
SHEETZ HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Southwest Guilford 60, North Davidson 52
N Daivdson;3;16;10;23;--;52
SW Guilford;21;16;10;13;--;60
North Davidson (9-2): Emily Hege 30, McMillan 9, Michael 8, Byerly 3, Dally 2.
Southwest Guilford: Tiir Myok 14, Jocelyn Foust 11, Kendall Shaw 10, G. Slade 7, J. Slade 6, Harriman 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.