GIRLS BASKETBALL
Forsyth Country Day 41, Grace Christian 24
Forsyth Country Day;10;9;8;4;-;41
Grace Christian;5;4;11;4;-;24
Forsyth Country Day (5-1): Josie Kilborn 20. Alina Abdulina 12, Dallas 7, Hall 2.
Grace Christian (2-6): Elkins 9, Morris 7, Wilson 4, Lavelle 2, Fweaker 2.
Ledford 60, Thomasville 37
LHS;17;8;20;15;--;60
THS:7;12;12;6;--;37
Ledford (2-1, 2-0 CCC): Ashlyn Roark 18, Sarah Ledbetter 12, Shelby Sprinkle 11, Limbacher 5, Chase 5, Harrison 4, Davis 3, Petroff 2.
Thomasville: Gainey 17, Hart 10, Little 6, Johnson 2, Bellamy 2.
West Forsyth 54, Page 5
W Forsyth;24;22;4;4;--;54
Page;0;0;3;2;--;5
West Forsyth (4-2): Shakira Baskerville 15; Alana Gary 11; Scheier 9; Hunter 8; Johnson 6; Schillito 3; Pate 2.
Page (0-6): Agamata 3; Hamoud 2.
Mooresville 48, Davie County 18
Mooresville;12;13;15;8;--;48
Davie County;0;4;5;9;--;18
Mooresville (2-2): Megan Bornkamp 10, Goins 8, Harris 5, Newell 4, Griselda Callejas 12, Lefebvre 3, Lane 2, Harrell 4.
Davie County (0-4): Tatum 1, Devericks 3, Allen 2, S. Johnson 5, Nuckols 2, Oakes 2, E. Johnson 2, Woody 1.
Central Davidson 48, Oak Grove 46
Oak Grove;9;8;15;14;--;46
Central Davidson;11;17;6;14;--;48
Oak Grove (4-1, 1-1 CCC): Holt 8, Kidder 2, Hinkle 2, Frady 2, Woodruff 7, McManus 2, Smith 3, Z. Jones 14, Ruiz 6.
Central Davidson: S. Ward 18, Melgar 2, Hatfield 7, Little 6, Jackson 4, M. Neal 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Winston-Salem Christian 76, New Life 61
WSC;16;12;23;25;--;76
NLA;12;16;19;14;--;61
Winston-Salem Christian (7-2): Lamont McNeal 12, Arrington Jones 16, Thorpe 6, Reels 5, Thomas 7, Aaron Potter 23, Nwaoshai 7.
New Life: Polk 13, Travis 16, Jones 7, Singleton 3, Davis 13, Hill 5, Roberson 4.
Glenn 68, East Chapel Hill 62
Glenn;16;21;18;13;--;68
ECH;14;16;15;17;--;62
Glenn: Micah Gainey 10, Zion Dixon 18, JeremIah Scales 13, Alomnar 4, Adichol 6, Vaughn 4, Jo. Scales 5, Caldwell 2.
East Chapel Hill: Merriweather 9, Will Tyndall 21, Levy 3, Kim 7, Charles Stanley 12, Cotton 6, Enoch 4.
Calvary Day 77, Caldwell 30
Calvary Day;28;23;17;9;--;77
Caldwell;7;6;10;7;--;30
Calvary Day: Jack Hooten 16, Charles McClenahan 15, Mack Navickas 12, Maguek 7, Gulledge 7, Gibson 5, Floyd 5, Burton 4, Johnson 3, Kunkel 3.
Caldwell: Riddle 5, Tate 5, Elmore 5, Raley 4, Raley 4, Bradley 4, Kupiec 3.
Thomasville 58, Ledford 50
LHS;15;11;13;11;--;50
THS;19;7;16;16;--;58
Ledford (1-1, 1-1 CCC): JJ Barker 13, Walker Lackey 13, Tyler Partee 10, Finley 6, White 6, Carr 2.
Thomasville: Barnes 23, Willams 10, Luckey 9, Knight 4, Carolina 3, Washington 3, Johnson 2, Clay 2.
Mount Tabor 71, Reynolds 50
Mt. Tabor;16;26;19;10;--;71
Reynolds;13;9;18;10;--;50
Mt. Tabor(4-0): Shaylen Woodberry 11, Jordan Hunter 10, Jakob Moore 29, Torrence 3, Fulp 6, Simmons 4, Reeves 4, Campbell 4.
Reynolds (1-3): Tyreik Leach 25, Davis 9, Yates Jr. 2, Johnson 7, Gibbs 2, Mars 2, Lumpkin 2, White 1.
SWIMMING
CPC TRI-Meet at Jerry Long YMCA
BOYS
Team scores: Reagan 129, West Forsyth 93, Glenn 29.
200 medley relay: West Forsyth (Jones, Allen, Freiberg, Oghalai) 1:48.80. 200 free: Logan Desmond (Glenn) 1:55.59. 200 IM: Hank Allen (WF) 2:20.24. 50 free: Jake Freiberg (WF) 23.77. 100 fly: Leighton Jones (WF) 55.18. 100 free: Harrison Copeland (REA) 52.15. 500 free: Simon Michel (REA) 5:36.09. 200 free relay: West Forsyth (Jones, McPherson, Miller, Freiberg) 1:39.36. 100 back: Leighton Jones (WF) 58.13. 100 breast: Joshua Williams (REA) 1:11.37. 400 free relay: Reagan (Michel, Halicigil, Copeland, Coffield) 3:45.10.
GIRLS
Team scores: Reagan 132, West Forsyth 122, Glenn 12.
200 medley relay: Reagan (Starnes, Edwards, Hall, Spieler) 1:58.52. 200 free: Graylyn Wolffis (REA) 2:05.99. 200 IM: Choe Spieler (REA) 2:25.82. 50 free: Ella Parks (WF) 26.78. 100 fly: Madison McGuinness (WF) 1:03.72. 100 free: Graylyn Wolffis (REA) 58.51. 500 free: Chloe Spieler (REA) 5:57.67. 200 free relay: Reagan (Starnes, Edwards, Randall, Wolffis) 1:48.86. 100 back: Aden Starnes (REA) 1:03.89. 100 breast: Madison Edwards (REA) 1:13.17. 400 free relay: Reagan (Wondra, Spieler, Randall, Wolffis) 4:02.26.
