Girls Soccer
Bishop McGuinness 4, Davie County 1
Goals: Bishop- Emily Silva, Anna Krawczyk(3); Davie- Madison Smith. Assists: Bishop- Anna Krawczyk, Justine Grimsley(3). Corners: Bishop 6, Davie 1. Shots: Bishop 13, Davie 5. Saves: Bishop- Avery Krivis 2; Davie- Avery Yount 6.
Records: Bishop 3-2-0, Davie 0-3-1.
Softball
Oak Grove 4, West Davidson 3
WP: Emily Bowen
Leaders: Oak Grove-Allie Johnston 1-3, HR; Alissa Russ 1-3, HR; Katie Smith 1-2.
Glenn 15, North Forsyth 0
North Forsyth;000;0;--;0;0;6
Glenn;950;1;--;15;11;0
WP: Erika Clinard (Perfect game) LP: Clarke
Leaders: Glenn-Natalie Hardin 2-4, 2 R, 1 RBI; Sydney Parsons 3-4, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Riley Jones 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
Records: Glenn 4-1, North Forsyth 1-5
Baseball
Oak Grove 9, Ledford 3
Ledford;020;010;0;--;3;8;3
Oak Grove;101;403;X;9;10;2
WP: Carson Swaim LP: L. Glover
Leaders: Oak Grove-Levi Perrell 4-4, 3B, 4 R, 3 SBs; Seth Polen 2-4, 3 RBIs, Jacob Pennell 1-3, 2 R.
Salisbury 9, East Davidson 4
Salisbury;000;002;7;--;9;9;2
East Davidson;100;120;0;--;4;5;4
WP: Nick Peltz (1-1) LP: Caden Adkins (0-1)
Leaders: East Davidson-Dylan Ward 1-3, RBI, R; Badin Gusa 1-3, RBI; Josh Faircloth 2-4. Salisbury-Parker Lippard 2-4.
Records: East Davidson 0-3, Salisbury 1-2.
Girls Lacrosse
North Davidson 21, High Point Central 3
Goals: North Davidson-Audrey Stone 8, Lydia Waddell 4, Emma Stone 3, Kayla Spriggs 2, Maddison Coup 2, Libby Norris 1, Emily Tysinger 1. Saves: North Davidson-Anna Poydock 11.
Records: North Davidson 5-1
