VOLLEYBALL
Forsyth Country Day 3, Greensboro Day 0
Scores: 25-19, 25-6, 25-22.
Records: Forsyth Country Day 5-6, 3-3 PTAC; Greensboro Day 4-9 3-2 PTAC.
BOYS SOCCER
Forsyth Country Day 4, Greensboro Day 1.
Goals: FCDS—Nicholas Chin, Caelan Smith 2, Jesse Gargis; GDS—James Sumner. Assists: FCDS—Jesse Gargis, Nicholas Chin, Lucas Rocha Lima; GDS—Pablo Gutierez Sanchez. Shots: FCDS 18, GDS 5. Saves: FCDS (David Sanchez 1, Carver Hiatt 1) 2; GDS (Cole Percival) 10.
GIRLS TENNIS
Greensboro Day 8, Forsyth Country Day 1
Singles: Kendall Parr (GDS) def. Halle Kincaid 6-1, 6-3; Tenley Parr (GDS) def. Brynna Myers 6-0, 6-0; Merrit Korbus (GDS) def. Erika Choopani 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (5); Greta Anderson (GDS) def. Ashley Parsons 6-0, 6-1; Caroline Doss (GDS) def. Mary Brooks Hall 6-1, 6-4. Yu Otaki (FCDS) def. Carolina Rainosek 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Parr/Parr (GDS) def. Kincaid/Choopani 8-0; Doss/Korbus (GDS) def. Myers/Hall 8-6; Anderson/Haynes Robinson (GDS) def. Otaki/Ashley Bean 8-6.
