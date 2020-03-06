GIRLS LACROSSE
Forsyth Country Day 14, Chatham 2
Goals: Forsyth Country Day-Dew 7, DeSabato 5, Hollar, McNatt. Chatham-Berry, Strahan.
BOYS TENNIS
North Davidson 8, Lexington 1
Singles: Gavin Freeman (ND) def. Pablo Cruz 8-2; Colton Horvath (ND) def. Kevin Luna 8-1; Blaine Freeman (ND) def. Aiden Guerra 8-3; Viktor Juarez- Lopez (L) def. Austin Lashmit 8-4; Garrett Hayes (ND) def. Jeyson Flores 8-5; Zino Obiokor def. Caden Hucks 8-2.
Doubles: Colton/Gavin (ND) def. Pablo/Aiden 8-3; Matthew Elter/Christian Gallos (ND) def. Kevin/Viktor 4-4 (withdraw); Griffin Hayes/Jacob Ward (ND) def. Jeyson/Mauro Alfaro 8-4.
Forsyth Country Day 9, Carolina Day School 0
Singles: 1. Kendrick Lash d. Nicholas Stanier 6-1, 6-1; 2. Benn Williams d. William Sword 6-2, 7-6(7); 3. Landon Wyshner d. Kellum Warren 6-1, 6-1; 4. Hank Williams d. Jonathan Kadau 6-0, 6-1; 5. Spencer Muller d. Noah Anderson 6-1, 6-0; Leo Trbonja d. Nicky Booth 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Lash/Wyshner d. Stanier/Sword 8-2; B. Williams/Muller d. Warren/Kadau 8-1; H. Williams/Trbonja d. Anderson/Booth 8-0.
Records: FCDS 2-0, CDS 1-1.
Atkins 9, Forbush 0
Singles: Jackson Brown d. Edger Markman 6-0 6-0; Sreyes Venkat d. Calvin Norman 6-0 6-0; Adam Shealy d. Lucas Payne 6-1 6-1; Ralph Sicat d. Cooper Hennings 6-0 6-0; Andrew Mock d. Samual Crews 6-0 6-0; Rigvid Doddi d. Byron Guadarrama 6-2 6-2.
Doubles: Jackson Brown-Sreyer Venkat d. Edger Markman-Calvin Norman 8-0; Adam Shealy-Ralph Sicat d. Lucas Payne-Cooper Hennings 8-1; Andrew Mock-Owen Anderson d. Samual Crews-Byron Guadarrama 8-0.
Records: Atkins 3-0, Forbush 1-1.
BASEBALL
Ledford 15, Lexington 0 (DH Game 1)
Lexington;000;--;0;0;4
Ledford;(11)4X;--;15;8;0
WP: Lucas Glover (1-0) C: Bryce Hooker
LP: Zane Hewitt C: William Taylor
Leaders: Ledford-Owen Finley 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2B; Bailey Smith 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Gavin Sentell 1-3, 2 R, RBI, 2B; Lucas Glover 3.0 IP, 7 Ks, 1-2, R, 3 RBI, 2B; Walker Bethune 1-1, 2 R, RBI.
Ledford 16, Lexington 0 (DH Game 2)
Lexington;000;--;0;0;1
Ledford;88X;--;16;9;0
WP: Carson Shetley (1-0) C: Cooper Craven
LP: William Taylor C: Tnori Threadgill
Leaders: Ledford-Garrett Roark 2-3, R, 3 RBI, 2 2B; Drew Rabon 2-3, 2 R, 6 RBI, HR; Josiah Walker 1-1, 2 R, RBI, 2B; Cooper Craven 1-2, R, 2 RBI, 2B; Grant Mickey 1-1, 2 R, 2B; Carson Shetley 3.0 IP, 7 Ks, 1-1, 2 R, RBI; Walker Bethune 1-2, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2B.
West Davidson 7, East Davidson 4
WP: Parker Bryant (1-0)
LP: Caden Adkins (0-1)
Leaders: West Davidson-Alex Easter 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Tyler Easter 1-3, 2 RBI. East Davidson-Dylan Ward 2-4, RBI.
Records: East Davidson 0-2; West Davidson 2-1.
Forbush 11, Starmount 0
Forbush;631;1;--;11;10;1
Starmount;000;0;--;0;3;3
WP: Avery Hobson (1-0) C: Peyton Wall
LP: Trey Dezern (0-1), C: Xavier Martin, Riley Dimmette
Extra bases: Reid Coe 2B, Adam Conrad 2B.
Leaders: Hagen Brannon 2-2, R, 4 RBI; Reid Coe 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Cannon Doub 2-3, 2 R. Starmount: Justin Williams 1-2.
Records: Forbush 2-1, Starmount 0-2.
Mount Tabor 12, Atkins 0
Atkins;000;00:--:0;2;4
Tabor;(11)10;0X;--;12;8;2
WP: Adam Stoppenhagen
LP: Griffin Icenhower
Extra bases: Mount Tabor-Jack Ballsieper 2B; Charlie Boyer 2 2B; Jake Koonin 3B. Atkins-Marcello Ricgliano 3B.
Leaders: Charlie Boyer 2-3, 3 RBI; Jake Koonin 2-4, 2 R, RBI.
Records: Atkins 2-1, Mount Tabor 2-1.
Central Davidson 12, Thomasville 0 (DH Game 1)
Thomasville;000;0;--;0;1;5
C Davidson;606;X;--;12;3;0
WP: Meyer
LP: Reece Payne
Leaders: Thomasville-Zach Lewis 1-2, 2B.
Central Davidson 15, Thomasville 0 (DH Game 2)
C Davidson;2(13)0;--;15;4;0
Thomasville;000;0;2;5
WP: Shoaf
LP: Zach Lewis
Leaders: Travis Hunter 1-2, Jahari Luckey 1-2.
Records: Thomasville 1-2, 0-2 Central Carolina 2A.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oak Grove 9, Starmount 0
Goals: Oak Grove-Haley Long 3, Valen Chapel 4, Skylar Coogle, Jaedyn Arnold. Assists: Oak Grove-Skylar Coogle 3, Haley Long 3. Corner kicks: Oak Grove 4, Wheatmore 0.
Records: Oak Grove 3-0.
Carolina Day 3, Forsyth Country Day 0
Goals: Ella Dockendorf 2, Anna Clay. Shots: Forsyth Country Day 15, Carolina Day 12. Saves: Forsyth Country Day (Bella Wiese) 11.
