NCHSAA girls dual-team tennis
(Area teams, second round, must be played by Tuesday)
Class 4-A West
Reagan 5, Lake Norman 4
Class 2-A West
Oak Grove (12-2) at Forbush (14-3), ppd., Wed., 3:30
West Wilkes (13-2) at Salisbury (13-0), ppd., Wed., 4 p.m.
Class 1-A West
Mount Airy (14-4) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (18-0), ppd., Wed., 4 p.m.
Bishop McGuinness 5, East Wilkes 1
NCISAA soccer
(Area teams)
Class 3-A
Tuesday’s semifinals
No. 4 Coastal Christian (17-2-2) at No. 1 Calvary Day (14-0), Wed., 5 p.m.
Carmel Christian 4, FCD 2
Saturday’s championship
No. 4 Coastal Christian (17-2-2) or No. 1 Calvary Day (14-0) vs. No. 2 Carmel Christian (18-0)
