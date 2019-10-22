NCHSAA girls dual-team tennis

(Area teams, second round, must be played by Tuesday)

Class 4-A West

Reagan 5, Lake Norman 4

Class 2-A West

Oak Grove (12-2) at Forbush (14-3), ppd., Wed., 3:30

West Wilkes (13-2) at Salisbury (13-0), ppd., Wed., 4 p.m.

Class 1-A West

Mount Airy (14-4) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (18-0), ppd., Wed., 4 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness 5, East Wilkes 1

NCISAA soccer

(Area teams)

Class 3-A

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 4 Coastal Christian (17-2-2) at No. 1 Calvary Day (14-0), Wed., 5 p.m.

Carmel Christian 4, FCD 2

Saturday’s championship

No. 4 Coastal Christian (17-2-2) or No. 1 Calvary Day (14-0) vs. No. 2 Carmel Christian (18-0)

