Prep playoffs pairings

NCHSAA girls dual-team tennis

(Area teams, quarterfinals, must be played by Monday)

Class 4-A West

No. 1 Cornelius Hough (11-1) at No. 1 Reagan (14-0), Mon., 4 p.m.

Class 2-A West

No. 2 Oak Grove (13-2) at No. 1 Salisbury (15-0)

Class 1-A West

No. 2 Chatham Central (18-3-1) at No. 1 Bishop McGuinness (14-1), 4 p.m.

− (At Fourth of July Park, Kernersville)

NCHSAA volleyball pairings

(Area teams, first round, must be played by Saturday)

Class 4-A West

No. 24 East Forsyth (11-15) at No. 9 Davie County (16-9), Sat., 5 p.m.

No. 4 West Forsyth (20-3), bye

No. 19 Reagan (14-12) at No. 14 Richmond Senior (19-6), Sat., 3 p.m.

Class 2-A West

No. 25 Ashe County (13-8) at No. 8 R-S Central (17-8), Sat., 3:30

No. 24 Wilkes Central (12-7) at No. 9 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (7-13), Sat., 4 p.m.

No. 20 West Stokes (22-5) at No. 13 Mount Pleasant (16-10), Sat., 2 p.m.

No. 29 North Wilkes (13-9) at No. 4 Maiden (22-4), Sat., 6 p.m.

No. 30 Smoky Mountain (7-16) at No. 3 West Wilkes (19-0), Sat., 1 p.m.

No. 19 East Burke (19-7) at No. 14 Surry Central (18-7)

No. 26 North Lincoln (11-11) at No. 7 Forbush (17-9), Sat., 4 p.m.

No. 18 West Iredell (14-12) at No. 15 Central Davidson (17-9)

Class 2-A East

No. 24 Oak Grove (17-9) at No. 9 Whiteville (17-3), Sat., 2 p.m.

No. 19 Ledford (17-8) at No. 14 Holly Ridge Dixon (17-4), Sat, 3 p.m.

Class 1-A West

No. 28 South Stokes (8-18) at No. 5 Mountain Island Charter (20-3), Fri., 6 p.m.

No. 21 North Stokes (9-13) at No. 12 Christ the King (15-6), Sat., 4 p.m.

No. 29 East Wilkes (6-17) at No. 4 Alleghany (18-4)

No. 23 Gastonia Highland Tech (14-10) at No. 10 Bishop McGuinness (21-5), Sat. 1 p.m.

No. 18 Mount Airy (15-9) at No. 15 Blue Ridge Early College (20-4), Sat., 5 p.m.

No. 31 Andrews (4-14) at No. 2 East Surry (23-3), Sat., 3 p.m.

