Prep Football Standings

(All games are 7:30 unless stated otherwise)

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf Overall

Davie County 0-0 3-1

East Forsyth 0-0 4-0

Glenn 0-0 2-2

Reagan 0-0 3-0

Reynolds 0-0 1-3

West Forsyth 0-0 4-0

Friday’s games

Davie at South Iredell

Greensboro Page at East Forsyth

Mount Tabor at West Forsyth

Reagan at Hickory

Reynolds at North Forsyth

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Greensboro Dudley 0-0 3-1

Greensboro Smith 0-0 0-3

Mount Tabor 0-0 2-2

Parkland 0-0 3-1

Southwest Guilford 0-0 2-2

Western Guilford 0-0 3-1

Friday’s games

Greensboro Dudley at SE Guilford

Greensboro Grimsley at Greensboro Smith

Mount Tabor at West Forsyth

Southern Guilford at Western Guilford

SW Guilford at NW Guilford

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Central Davidson 1-0 3-0

Ledford 1-0 1-2

Oak Grove 1-0 3-0

Salisbury 1-0 3-0

South Rowan 1-0 1-2

East Davidson 0-1 0-3

Lexington 0-1 1-2

North Davidson 0-1 0-3

Thomasville 0-1 1-2

West Davidson 0-1 1-2

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at Thomasville

East Davidson at North Davidson

Ledford at South Rowan

Oak Grove at Lexington

Salisbury at West Davidson

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Alleghany 0-0 1-3

Ashe County 0-0 1-3

East Wilkes 0-0 1-3

Elkin 0-0 2-1

North Wilkes 0-0 3-1

Starmount 0-0 3-1

West Wilkes 0-0 1-2

Wilkes Central 0-0 2-2

Friday’s games

West Wilkes at Grayson County (Va.), 7 p.m.

Elkin at South Stokes

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Atkins 0-0 1-2

Carver 0-0 2-2

Forbush 0-0 3-1

North Forsyth 0-0 0-3

North Surry 0-0 1-2

Surry Central 0-0 0-4

Walkertown 0-0 4-0

West Stokes 0-0 1-2

Friday’s games

Atkins at Bishop McGuinness

East Surry at West Stokes

North Surry at Mount Airy

Reynolds at North Forsyth

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Bishop McGuinness 0-0 0-4

East Surry 0-0 4-0

Mount Airy 0-0 3-1

North Stokes 0-0 3-1

South Stokes 0-0 3-1

Winston-Salem Prep 0-0 3-0

Friday’s games

Atkins at Bishop McGuinness

East Surry at West Stokes

Elkin at South Stokes

Greensboro Panthers at W-S Prep

North Surry at Mount Airy

Patrick County (Va.) at North Stokes

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments