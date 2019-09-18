Prep Football Standings
(All games are 7:30 unless stated otherwise)
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf Overall
Davie County 0-0 3-1
East Forsyth 0-0 4-0
Glenn 0-0 2-2
Reagan 0-0 3-0
Reynolds 0-0 1-3
West Forsyth 0-0 4-0
Friday’s games
Davie at South Iredell
Greensboro Page at East Forsyth
Mount Tabor at West Forsyth
Reagan at Hickory
Reynolds at North Forsyth
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Greensboro Dudley 0-0 3-1
Greensboro Smith 0-0 0-3
Mount Tabor 0-0 2-2
Parkland 0-0 3-1
Southwest Guilford 0-0 2-2
Western Guilford 0-0 3-1
Friday’s games
Greensboro Dudley at SE Guilford
Greensboro Grimsley at Greensboro Smith
Mount Tabor at West Forsyth
Southern Guilford at Western Guilford
SW Guilford at NW Guilford
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Central Davidson 1-0 3-0
Ledford 1-0 1-2
Oak Grove 1-0 3-0
Salisbury 1-0 3-0
South Rowan 1-0 1-2
East Davidson 0-1 0-3
Lexington 0-1 1-2
North Davidson 0-1 0-3
Thomasville 0-1 1-2
West Davidson 0-1 1-2
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at Thomasville
East Davidson at North Davidson
Ledford at South Rowan
Oak Grove at Lexington
Salisbury at West Davidson
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Alleghany 0-0 1-3
Ashe County 0-0 1-3
East Wilkes 0-0 1-3
Elkin 0-0 2-1
North Wilkes 0-0 3-1
Starmount 0-0 3-1
West Wilkes 0-0 1-2
Wilkes Central 0-0 2-2
Friday’s games
West Wilkes at Grayson County (Va.), 7 p.m.
Elkin at South Stokes
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Atkins 0-0 1-2
Carver 0-0 2-2
Forbush 0-0 3-1
North Forsyth 0-0 0-3
North Surry 0-0 1-2
Surry Central 0-0 0-4
Walkertown 0-0 4-0
West Stokes 0-0 1-2
Friday’s games
Atkins at Bishop McGuinness
East Surry at West Stokes
North Surry at Mount Airy
Reynolds at North Forsyth
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Bishop McGuinness 0-0 0-4
East Surry 0-0 4-0
Mount Airy 0-0 3-1
North Stokes 0-0 3-1
South Stokes 0-0 3-1
Winston-Salem Prep 0-0 3-0
Friday’s games
Atkins at Bishop McGuinness
East Surry at West Stokes
Elkin at South Stokes
Greensboro Panthers at W-S Prep
North Surry at Mount Airy
Patrick County (Va.) at North Stokes
