Elkin, coming off a first-round bye in the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs, defeated Andrews 41-13 on Friday night to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Brett Beaver was responsible for five of the six touchdowns scored by the Buckin' Elks (10-2). He scored the game's first touchdown on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and then threw four touchdown passes, two of which were caught by Tyler Mayes.
The Buckin' Elks led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. An 80-yard pass from Brett Beaver to Boone Beaver gave them a 27-0 lead at halftime. Brett Beaver and Mayes connected on two touchdown plays in the fourth quarter.
Elkin, the No. 2 seed in the Class 1-A West, will play No. 3 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at home on Nov. 29. Thomas Jefferson defeated Elkin in the second round of the 2017 playoffs.
Andrews 0;0;0;13;—;13
Elkin 21;6;0;14;—;41
E – Brett Beaver 3 run (conversion failed)
E – Luke Bellia 60 pass from Br. Beaver (Maston Renegar pass from Br. Beaver)
E – Tyler Mayes 35 run (Thomas McComb kick)
E – Boone Beaver 80 pass from Br. Beaver (conversion failed)
A – Tucker Holloway run (Holloway kick)
E – Mayes 33 pass from Br. Beaver (McComb kick)
A – Gavin Wilson run (kick failed)
E – Mayes 5 pass from Br. Beaver (McComb kick)
