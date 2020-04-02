BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary Day: Javon Floyd, James Wilkins

Forsyth Country Day: William Gray, Jay Mitchell

Greensboro Day: Christian Bailey, Bryce Harris, Cam Hayes, Jaydon Young, Brock Williams

High Point Christian: K.J. Garrett; Landon Sutton

Westchester Country Day: James Swindell

Players of the year: Cam Hayes (Greensboro Day), Bryce Harris (Greensboro Day)

Coach of the year: Freddy Johnson (Greensboro Day)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Forsyth Country Day: Alina Abdulina, Nasia Ballas

Caldwell Academy: Ella Hedman

Greensboro Day: Hailey Blackwell, Paula Graichan; Kate Jones; Caroline Wyrick

High Point Christian: Riley Barrett, Kennedy Powell

Westchester Country Day: Dory Keever

Player of the year: Je’Bria Fullwood (Greensboro Day)

Coach of the year: Mara Montana (Greensboro Day)

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Calvary Day: Kiplan Keener, Trevor Wyatt

Forsyth Country Day: Chris Bannigan, Steven Insixienmay, Nathan Jao, James Snyder

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Forsyth Country Day: Lexie Breitling, Avery Dew, Ava Hollar, Carstyn Klosterman, Saanvi Pawa

