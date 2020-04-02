BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary Day: Javon Floyd, James Wilkins
Forsyth Country Day: William Gray, Jay Mitchell
Greensboro Day: Christian Bailey, Bryce Harris, Cam Hayes, Jaydon Young, Brock Williams
High Point Christian: K.J. Garrett; Landon Sutton
Westchester Country Day: James Swindell
Players of the year: Cam Hayes (Greensboro Day), Bryce Harris (Greensboro Day)
Coach of the year: Freddy Johnson (Greensboro Day)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Forsyth Country Day: Alina Abdulina, Nasia Ballas
Caldwell Academy: Ella Hedman
Greensboro Day: Hailey Blackwell, Paula Graichan; Kate Jones; Caroline Wyrick
High Point Christian: Riley Barrett, Kennedy Powell
Westchester Country Day: Dory Keever
Player of the year: Je’Bria Fullwood (Greensboro Day)
Coach of the year: Mara Montana (Greensboro Day)
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Calvary Day: Kiplan Keener, Trevor Wyatt
Forsyth Country Day: Chris Bannigan, Steven Insixienmay, Nathan Jao, James Snyder
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Forsyth Country Day: Lexie Breitling, Avery Dew, Ava Hollar, Carstyn Klosterman, Saanvi Pawa
