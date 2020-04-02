BOYS BASKETBALL
Dudley: Darien Wynn, Franklin Stockton
Smith: Silas Mason, Nick McMullen, Khalid Hinds, Jordan Williams
Mount Tabor: Daniel Fulp, Shaylen Woodberry, Jakob Moore, Gunner Walters
Parkland: Omari Bolden, Scott Walker, Denoris Wardlow
Southwest Guilford: Bryce Causey, Miles Taylor
Western Guilford: Thomas Espinosa-Smith
Player of the year: Camian Shell (Parkland)
Coach of the year: Andy Muse (Mount Tabor)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dudley: Taneij’a Baldwin, Quinzia Fulmore, Iysis Whitfield, Marissa Wooten
Smith: Lily Green
Mount Tabor: Kaelin DeNeui
Parkland: Tatiyana Cannon, Taleeya Reed
Southwest Guilford: Jocelyn Foust, Tiir Nyok, Kendall Shaw
Western Guilford: Ella Butler, Jemoni Carter
Player of the year: Ciara Wright (Mount Tabor)
Coach of the year: Frank McNeil (Dudley)
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Mount Tabor: Will Armentrout, Owen Armentrout, John Avery Grubbs, Nate Whitworth
Parkland: Nick Vye
Southwest Guilford: Jonathon Edwards, Jeff Jones, Kyle Kwon, Josh Smith
Western Guilford: Collin Dulin, Etan Ferguson, Nicholas Newis, Zach Kashubara
Swimmer of the year: Will Watson (Southwest Guilford)
Coach of the year: David Gerringer (Western Guilford)
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Mount Tabor: Lucy Kohrt, Emma McNeill, Laurin Potter, Ashlyn Swink, Frances Whitworth, Annie Wolf; Isabel Pennington
Southwest Guilford: Tate Abbott, Avery Higgins, Majken Johnansson, Haley Mann, Rylie Murphy
Western Guilford: Abigail Stevens
Swimmer of the year: Isabel Pennington (Parkland)
Coach of the year: David Gerringer (Western Guilford)
WRESTLING
Dudley: Kristian Jones, Julio Mendez, Darian Noble, Milan Summers
Mount Tabor: Caymus Barto, Tiandre Cleveland, Konor Gray, Marlon Holt, Jordan King
Parkland: Jamari Cobb
Southwest Guilford: Sam Chandler, Caliel Chong, Tristan Dean, Terrell Dixon, Ayden Flanagan, Ethan Lopez
Western Guilford: Aaron Berry, Colin Henry, Daniel Henry, Eric Ho, Conner McBride, Ashton Jacobs, Cole King, Tre Lucky
Wrestlers of the year: Jeremiah Jackson (Mount Tabor), Charles Swiggett (Western Guilford)
Coach of the year: Gary Melton (Western Guilford)
