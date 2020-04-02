BOYS BASKETBALL

Dudley: Darien Wynn, Franklin Stockton

Smith: Silas Mason, Nick McMullen, Khalid Hinds, Jordan Williams

Mount Tabor: Daniel Fulp, Shaylen Woodberry, Jakob Moore, Gunner Walters

Parkland: Omari Bolden, Scott Walker, Denoris Wardlow

Southwest Guilford: Bryce Causey, Miles Taylor

Western Guilford: Thomas Espinosa-Smith

Player of the year: Camian Shell (Parkland)

Coach of the year: Andy Muse (Mount Tabor)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dudley: Taneij’a Baldwin, Quinzia Fulmore, Iysis Whitfield, Marissa Wooten

Smith: Lily Green

Mount Tabor: Kaelin DeNeui

Parkland: Tatiyana Cannon, Taleeya Reed

Southwest Guilford: Jocelyn Foust, Tiir Nyok, Kendall Shaw

Western Guilford: Ella Butler, Jemoni Carter

Player of the year: Ciara Wright (Mount Tabor)

Coach of the year: Frank McNeil (Dudley)

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Mount Tabor: Will Armentrout, Owen Armentrout, John Avery Grubbs, Nate Whitworth

Parkland: Nick Vye

Southwest Guilford: Jonathon Edwards, Jeff Jones, Kyle Kwon, Josh Smith

Western Guilford: Collin Dulin, Etan Ferguson, Nicholas Newis, Zach Kashubara

Swimmer of the year: Will Watson (Southwest Guilford)

Coach of the year: David Gerringer (Western Guilford)

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Mount Tabor: Lucy Kohrt, Emma McNeill, Laurin Potter, Ashlyn Swink, Frances Whitworth, Annie Wolf; Isabel Pennington

Southwest Guilford: Tate Abbott, Avery Higgins, Majken Johnansson, Haley Mann, Rylie Murphy

Western Guilford: Abigail Stevens

Swimmer of the year: Isabel Pennington (Parkland)

Coach of the year: David Gerringer (Western Guilford)

WRESTLING

Dudley: Kristian Jones, Julio Mendez, Darian Noble, Milan Summers

Mount Tabor: Caymus Barto, Tiandre Cleveland, Konor Gray, Marlon Holt, Jordan King

Parkland: Jamari Cobb

Southwest Guilford: Sam Chandler, Caliel Chong, Tristan Dean, Terrell Dixon, Ayden Flanagan, Ethan Lopez

Western Guilford: Aaron Berry, Colin Henry, Daniel Henry, Eric Ho, Conner McBride, Ashton Jacobs, Cole King, Tre Lucky

Wrestlers of the year: Jeremiah Jackson (Mount Tabor), Charles Swiggett (Western Guilford)

Coach of the year: Gary Melton (Western Guilford)

