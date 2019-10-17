There was a learning curve, but Paul Thomas Fischer has picked up his new position quickly.
This season is his first as a running back on the South Stokes football team. In five games, the 17-year-old has run for 382 yards and five touchdowns, three of which were scored in a 58-56 win against Winston-Salem Prep on Oct. 11. He had another two touchdowns as a defensive back in that game.
Fischer called his performance that night in Walnut Cove one of the highlights of his three years with the Sauras (5-2, 1-0 Northwest 1-A). He finished the game against the Phoenix with 172 rushing yards — 141 of those coming in the first half.
“I would say that was probably the most important performance I’ve had,” Fischer said. “You know, senior year — that was a crucial game to getting into the playoffs, being able to come out for the team.
“It was definitely my favorite performance I’ve ever had. Just insane.”
Playing running back is new to Fischer, but he’s excelled. The 5-foot-10 standout has played myriad positions since being named a starter on the varsity team as a sophomore before the 2017 season — defensive back, wide receiver, quarterback, wingback, a wide variety of roles on special teams from punter to kickoff returner.
“I think just the versatility, overall,” Fischer said. “Just being able to move to different positions, knowing what everyone else is going to do is just a big advantage on the offensive and defensive side.”
During the summer of 2018, Avery Wood, who was approaching his senior year at quarterback, tore an ACL. Fischer was approached by Mike Holmes, who coached the Sauras from 2017 to 2018, and asked if he could throw.
Fischer’s first game as the starting quarterback was the season opener against West Stokes, a 35-14 loss. He finished the 2018 season with 941 passing yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions, as South Stokes finished at 2-9.
“Quarterback didn’t go the best for me last season,” Fischer said with a laugh. “It wasn’t bad, but I was relieved I wouldn’t be doing that again.”
A meeting over the summer of 2019 with Coach David Diamont, who was hired in May, marked another move for Fischer. Fischer said Diamont met with several of the team’s rising seniors, and the team’s new coach viewed Fischer as a running back.
But first, Fischer needed to get accustomed to constant collisions with defenders. He sprained his right ankle on Aug. 30 in a 23-18 road loss to Walkertown and missed the next two games.
“Being back there and being able to view holes was a little different from everything else I’d been playing,” Fischer said. “And then definitely, once we started playing games and getting contact, Saturday mornings felt a little more sore due to all the hits.”
Although, he does his best to not let injuries and soreness get in the way. Fischer was successful at that last week against Winston-Salem Prep.
On the last play of the first half, with the Phoenix leading 32-22, he fell down, but a few minutes later he hobbled off. But he returned to play defense in the second half, scoring those two touchdowns — a 23-yard fumble recovery and a 54-yard interception return.
“Every time I’d turn around, he was dressing out for practice, wanting to be taped,” Diamont said, recalling Fischer’s injury after the loss to Walkertown. “I’m trying to say, ‘Just chill here. Just take it easy.’
“So that game (against Winston-Salem Prep) exemplifies him because at halftime I thought he was through. He goes in, gets taped. I’m talking to some other players about something and suddenly he walks outside there by the field and says, ‘I’m ready to go.’”
It was another solid performance yet again for Fischer in a relatively new position.
“I was a little surprised, to be honest,” Fischer said. “I played 100% my first two games, and then after that I really haven’t been able to show everything that I can do.
“So this last game was a good feeling, having a performance like that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.