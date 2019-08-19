Parkland Asheville Football

Parkland junior Denoris Wardlow had five interceptions and scored one touchdown last season.

Coach: Laymarr Marshall

2018 record: 11-2 (5-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A)

2018 NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoff performance: Second round (49-26 loss to Watauga)

Standout returners: Camian Shell, QB (2,722 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, 271 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns); Chase Rorie, WR (758 yards receiving, 13 touchdowns); Denoris Wardlow, FS (56 tackles, 5 interceptions, 1 touchdown)

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: vs. North Davidson

Aug. 30: vs. High Point Central

Sept. 6: at Glenn

Sept. 13: at East Forsyth

Sept. 27: at Ronald Reagan

Oct. 11: vs. Southwest Guilford

Oct. 17: vs. Western Guilford

Oct. 25: at Greensboro Dudley

Nov. 1: vs. Mount Tabor

Nov. 8: at Greensboro Smith

