Coach: Laymarr Marshall
2018 record: 11-2 (5-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A)
2018 NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoff performance: Second round (49-26 loss to Watauga)
Standout returners: Camian Shell, QB (2,722 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, 271 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns); Chase Rorie, WR (758 yards receiving, 13 touchdowns); Denoris Wardlow, FS (56 tackles, 5 interceptions, 1 touchdown)
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: vs. North Davidson
Aug. 30: vs. High Point Central
Sept. 6: at Glenn
Sept. 13: at East Forsyth
Sept. 27: at Ronald Reagan
Oct. 11: vs. Southwest Guilford
Oct. 17: vs. Western Guilford
Oct. 25: at Greensboro Dudley
Nov. 1: vs. Mount Tabor
Nov. 8: at Greensboro Smith