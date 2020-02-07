Fans that packed Spartan Gymnasium to the rafters on Friday night to see Mount Tabor take on visiting Parkland in a Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference game got their money’s worth — and then some.
For the second time in as many weeks, Parkland battled the Spartans and came away with an 84-82 win in overtime to improve to 17-3 overall and 6-2 in the league standings and setting up some crucial showdowns in the final blitz of the regular season.
Camian Shell led three Parkland players in double figures with 35 points and was hard to handle throughout the game.
Shell poured in 19 points in the second quarter and the Mustangs built a 40-31 lead at halftime, then battled leg cramps late in the second half and had to leave the game twice until the pain settled down.
“We came out and fought hard tonight,” Shell said. “Our coaches told us before the game that it wasn’t going to be easy. My coaches just tell me to go when I have the ball in my hands. I watch a lot of film and I train hard to prepare myself for games like this, so I know what to do when I have the ball in my hands. We’re the two best teams in the city and a lot of us play together in the summer with our AAU team and we like to talk to each other. It’s fun to go out and compete against them.”
Omari Bolden added 22 points for the Mustangs, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime as part of a 6-0 run that gave Parkland an 82-76 lead it would not relinquish.
“Camian and Omari, they’ve been playing varsity for three years now and that’s what they do,” Coach Travis Holcomb-Faye of Parkland said. “They’ve been making plays for us since they stepped on the court here. I thought they were the difference tonight for us. We know we are a quicker team than them and we knew we could use that to our advantage.”
Mount Tabor (20-2, 6-2) battled back, as it did throughout the game, and cut the lead to 56-53 at the end of the third quarter. The Spartans finally tied the game at 66-66 with 2:19 left after two free throws by Walters, and again with 1:12 left on free throws by Jakob Moore, who finished with 19 points. Following Shell’s 3-pointer with 54 seconds left, Shaylen Woodberry answered for the Spartans with a 3 of his own with 32 seconds left that sent the game to overtime.
Mount Tabor had one last gasp after closing to two points, but Moore’s last-gasp attempt to send the game to overtime fell off the front of the rim as time expired.
Gunner Walters led four players in double figures for the Spartans with 19 points, while Finley Simmons added 15 and Daniel Fulp chipped in 13.
“I think you could see that both teams really wanted it and it was a hard-fought high school basketball game on Friday night in North Carolina,” Coach Andy Muse of Mount Tabor said.
“Camian Shell is just one of those players that is hard to keep in front of you. We couldn’t keep him out of the paint tonight. If he wasn’t scoring, he was breaking down our defense. He’s a special player.”
The teams weren’t scheduled to play Friday night. Mount Tabor was supposed to travel to Greensboro Smith and Parkland was supposed to play at Greensboro Dudley, but because the Guilford County Schools were closed on Friday because of the powerful storms that came through the Triad on Thursday, Mount Tabor and Parkland agreed to move their game, which was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11, to Friday.
PARKLAND 84, MOUNT TABOR 82
Parkland 10 30 16 15 13 — 84
Mount Tabor 10 21 22 18 11 — 82
Parkland: Camian Shell 35, Omari Bolden 22, Scott Walker 13, Rorie 9, May 2, Williams 1, Walcott 2
Mount Tabor: Gunner Walters 19, Jakob Moore 17, Finley Simmons 15, Daniel Fulp 13, Woodberry 8, Hunter 1, Torrence 3, Blackwell 6
Records: Parkland (17-3,6-2 PT 3-A); Mount Tabor (20-2, 6-2)
