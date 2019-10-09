Parkland and Reagan will get a chances to showcase their schools this weekend with separate Hall of Fame inductions for a combined 16 people.
Parkland will induct 12 people tonight at a sold-out dinner in Woodland Hall at Forsyth Park in Kernersville.
The dinner is set for 6 p.m. Each inductee will also be honored at 7 p.m. on Friday, just before the 7:30 p.m. football game between Southwest Guilford and Parkland at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
Reagan will induct four members into its Hall of Fame, starting with a dinner Friday night before its home football game against Glenn.
The dinner will start at 5:30 in the auditorium at Reagan.
Notable members of Parkland’s fourth Hall of Fame class include: Mike Pennington, who was the basketball coach from 1997-2007, helping the Mustangs win the NCHSAA Class 3-A state championship in 1999.
Pennington is currently the athletics director at West Forsyth. Cassandra Penn White (girls basketball 1995-99), Mark Saunders (football 1997-98), Jeremy Ray (golf, class of 2002), who is the boys golf coach at Parkland, and Chris Kirkpatrick (1976-78, football, basketball, track and field).
This is fourth Hall of Fame induction for Parkland.
“If you look at the dates these folk actually went to Parkland, some of them, it’s just one of those things where you reach out to folk,” Jerald said. “We get phone calls all the time. ‘I want to nominate this person. I want to nominate that person.’ But they don’t want to do the legwork to get the paperwork done.”
Parkland’s Hall of Fame class covers many decades and many sports.
“We just take them as they come,” Jerald said. “Just take it as they come and it just so happened that we got some folk from early 80s — Chris Kirkpatrick and Mark Saunders and that bunch. And we’ve got some 90s folk with my current golf coach, and then we’ve got some other folk sort of fitting in between.”
As for Reagan, it is inducting its fifth Hall of Fame class.
The class for the Raiders is: Victoria Allred, who won the 2011 girls golf championship in 2011. She’s the daughter of Jay Allred, the girls golf coach at Reagan.
The others are George Folger, who was the volleyball coach from when the school opened in 2005 until spring 2016, Frank Martin, the second principal in school history and now the athletics director at Mount Tabor, and Fran Seehausen, who’s been a volunteer at the school.
“These four just were the four that stood out,” said Principal Brad Royal of Reagan. “They were head and shoulders different than all the other nominations.”
A panel selected the representatives for Reagan.
