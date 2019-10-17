It was the Camian Shell show for Parkland on Thursday night as the Mustangs pulled away from Western Guilford in the second half for a 42-26 Piedmont Triad 3-A win at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
Shell, a junior quarterback, finished 29-of-43 passing for 367 yards with four touchdowns and one fumble as the Mustangs (5-2, 2-0) outscored the Hornets 30-13 in the second half.
“He’s a special player and I think he’s growing in the offense,” said first-year Coach Laymarr Marshall of Parkland. “You know, I had a good conversation with him on Monday, coming in. He had a real good film session. He wasn’t happy with the way he played last week (against Southwest Guilford). We just looked at the film and showed him that he really didn’t play as bad as he thought he did.
“There were just one or two plays that kind of got him out him of rhythm. And he’s always been a great student of the game. But I explained to him that he’s still young in this offense and learning it.”
Three of Shell’s touchdown passes came in the second half.
“I feel better,” he said. “I made a couple of mistakes out there. Just tighten it up, get it done in film and see what I did wrong.”
Shell threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Chase Rorie with 3:34 left in the second quarter, but the Mustangs missed the extra-point kick to trim Western Guilford’s lead to 13-12 at halftime.
“That quarterback, you could arguably say he’s the best quarterback in our conference,” said Coach Brian Terwilliger of the Hornets (4-4, 0-2). “So anytime you play a guy like that, you know, and you put speed around him, they’re going to give you problems.”
Parkland took the opening possession of the second half 77 yards, and scored on an 11-yard run by Jaquan Kelly to make the score 18-13 with 7:37 left in the third. Parkland went for two points, but the run failed.
Kelly finished with 120 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns.
“Both him and C.J. Banner, we feel comfortable with both of them in the game,” said Marshall. “They’re both playmakers and they make people miss them and break tackles. And that’s what they did in the second half, in particular, and really helped us gain control of the game.”
Parkland took the ensuing possession and scored on a 9-yard pass from Shell to Scott Walker to make the score 24-13 with 3:39 left in the third quarter. Parkland scored on its third straight second-half possession when Shell threw a screen pass to Rorie to the right, but Rorie reversed field and went to his left, scoring on a 24-yard touchdown that extended the lead to 30-13 with 3:10 left in the third.
“I think in the second half their speed got to us a little bit,” said Terwilliger. “They had guys in open spaces. We had some guys get banged up and have to come out of the game, and we’re not a deep team. So once that happens we’re going to struggle a little bit.”
Western Guilford trimmed the lead to 30-20 on a 60-yard pass from Robbie Boyd to Darrien Dalton with 9:44 left, but Kelly added a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:30 left to make the score 36-20.
Parkland added an exclamation point late when Shell took the ball on a double reverse and threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Rorie to make the score 42-20 with 6:18 left.
“Coach Marshall said we were going to run it,” Shell said. “We’ve been practicing it all week, and it had been going good. We executed it.”
The game was marred by penalties. Western Guilford finished with 22 penalties for 182 yards and Parkland had 15 penalties for 152 yards.
“It was frustrating,” Marshall said. “It was definitely a game with a lot of ebbs and flow. The momentum got interrupted by penalties.”
Even with the penalties Parkland is a half-game ahead for first place with Mount Tabor (4-3, 1-0) and Greensboro Dudley (6-1, 1-0). Dudley plays at Mount Tabor Friday night.
“We’re happy to be 2-0,” Marshall said. “We control our own destiny. We’ll at least be tied for first place in the Piedmont Triad 3-A and that’s all you can ask for.”
Parkland 42 Western Guilford 26
W. Guilford 6 7 0 13 — 26
Parkland 6 6 18 12 — 42
WG – Eric Lewis 46 fumble recovery (kick failed)
P – Jaquan Kelly 5 run (kick failed)
WG – Jamyr Jeffries 6 run (Robbie Boyd kick)
P – Chase Rorie 14 pass from Camian Shell (kick failed)
P – Kelly 11 run (pass failed)
P – Scott Walker 9 pass from Shell (pass failed)
P – Rorie 24 pass from Shell (kick failed)
WG – Darrien Dalton 60 pass from Robbie Boyd (Boyd kick)
P – Kelly 2 run (pass failed)
P – Rorie 46 pass from Shell (pass failed)
WG – Boyd 1 run (run failed)
Records – Western Guilford 4-4 (0-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A), Parkland 5-2 (2-0)
