The long wait is over for the Parkland girls basketball team.
The top-seeded Mustangs won their first Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic in the 31-year history of the tournament Tuesday night by racing past No. 6 Winston-Salem Prep 66-51 in the Champion Bracket final at Atkins.
"We had some adversity there a couple of times, but they fought through it," said second-year Coach Ken Leak of Parkland (3-0) said. "And that's what's made me proud of this team. Their understanding of how to fight through adversity − we're young − two seniors and the rest of them are freshmen, sophomores and juniors. But they're meshing, they trust each other, and I guess they're believing.
"So I can't do anything but say thank God, it's something that Parkland been wanting. They've never had it and I'm just the students and the administration and the Parkland community could share in this."
Senior guard Tatiyana Cannon, a transfer from Reynolds before the season, was named the tournament MVP after scoring 19 points to lead the Mustangs.
"Coach was telling us, this is our first time winning the Mary Garber, so we're going to come out and make history," Cannon said. "So we made history tonight."
Parkland finished 11-13 last season, so the Mustangs have made steady improvement since Leak started coaching.
"It's amazing, man. It really is," Leak said. "Like I said earlier in the week, the girls put in some work. They've been working the whole preseason − conditioning. And they've listened. They've listened and they're a team. They play together. They hustle together."
As for Winston-Salem Prep (3-2), it came up short in trying to win its first Garber title since winning the Pepsi Bracket in 2015.
"We're turning the corner," said first-year Coach Bill Tibbs of the Phoenix, which finished 3-20 last season under Coach Calvin Davis. "Our players are older now...We'll be OK."
It looked like the outcome would be reversed early in the game after the Phoenix took a 13-8 lead after the first quarter. However, the Mustangs clamped down their defensive pressure to trim the lead to 30-29 at halftime.
"It was the nerves," Leak said. "I take my hat off to Winston-Salem Prep. There's coaches came up with a good strategy of putting some pressure on us because it's usually us putting pressure on folks. The girls had a hard time slowing down."
ATKINS 46, WALKERTOWN 41
Walkertown;9,17;9;6;--;41
Atkins;6;13;14;13;--;46
Walkertown (1-2): Khaliyah McCummings 23, Jordan Butterfield 13, Binns 4, Bray 1, Sales
Atkins (2-1): Anabel Merriam 14, Layla Tillery 12, Camarra Monae 10, Clarida 8, Sanders 2
PARKLAND 66, W-S PREP 51
W-S Prep;13;17;9;12;−;51
Parkland;8;21;16;21;−;66
W-S Prep (3-2): Dajaneen Ortiz 6, Watson 3, Tre'zha Muhammad 14, Robinson 3, Tatyana Childress 25
Parkland (3-0): Tatiyana Cannon 19, Danasja Horne 16, Jayla Massey 11, McCoy 8, Smith 2, Andrews 2, Reed 8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.