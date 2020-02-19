Piedmont Triad 3-A boys

Parkland 62

Greensboro Smith 50

Site: Tom Muse Gymnasium, Parkland H.S.

Why Parkland won

Parkland played a triangle-and-two defense from the opening tip, trying to nullify Khalid Hines and Silas Mason; it worked, as the two Golden Eagles didn’t score in the first half and combined for only 12 points. Parkland built a working lead in the first quarter, and when Smith cut into the lead, the Mustangs responded at every turn. Camian Shell scored seven of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Why Greensboro Smith lost

The Golden Eagles were off their game offensively in the first half, turning the ball over 12 times and struggling to get the ball to 6-foot-8 pivot Nick McMullen, who scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half. They rallied late in the third quarter and through the first four minutes of the fourth quarter but couldn’t come up with a big defensive stop as the clock wound down. An 8-0 Parkland run after Smith closed to 46-44 put the game out of reach.

The big plays

With Parkland leading 46-44 with 6:08 to play and Smith on a 7-0 run, Shell hit two free throws, and after a Smith turnover, he drove for a lay-up, was fouled and completed the 3-point play. Ramaj Williams hit a long 3-pointer 90 seconds later, and Parkland’s lead was back to six.

Three things we learned

Parkland’s depth was a key part of its win. The Mustangs were able to play through foul trouble to several starters.

Greensboro Smith had trouble feeding McMullen in the first half, and when he did get the ball, the Mustangs were able to keep him from doing much damage. McMullen is unstoppable when he gets the ball down low with room to maneuver. He had four baskets in the second half and bulled his way to the free-throw line five times.

Keeping Mason and Hines under close guard caused the Golden Eagles problems on offense. In two previous Smith wins over Parkland, both players had been very effective.

What they're saying

“We switched defense and played a little harder. We went to the triangle-and-two to slow down Mason and Hinds. We wanted to make McMullen beat us.” Travis Holcomb-Faye, Parkland’s head coach.

Up next

Parkland: championship game vs. Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Greensboro Smith: NCHSAA 3-A playoffs

Parkland;14;10;19;19;—62

Smith;7;12;20;11;—;50

Parkland — Rorie 6, Camian Shell 23, Walker 4, Wardlow 2, Omari Bolden 15, May 4, Williams 6, Walcott 2.

Greensboro Smith — Hargrove 6, Williams 8, Hinds 4, Mason 8, Moore 7, Nick McMullen 17.

Records — Parkland 7-3 (Piedmont Triad 3-A), 20-4 overall. Greensboro Smith 7-3 (Piedmont Triad 3-A), 18-7 overall.

Piedmont Triad 3-A girls

Southwest Guilford 56

Mount Tabor 44

Site: Tom Muse Gymnasium, Parkland H.S.

Why the Cowboys won

Ja’lyn Slade scored 16 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers, to help Southwest Guilford build a working margin it never gave up. She finished with 23 points. When Mount Tabor rallied and cut the lead to 44-42 with 2:32 to play, the Cowboys finished on a 12-2 run, hitting six straight free throws.

Up next

Southwest Guilford: championship game vs. Greensboro Dudley, 6 p.m. Friday

Mount Tabor: NCHSAA 3-A playoffs

Box score

SWG;13;11;13;19;—;56

MTT;4;14;15;11;—;44

SW Guilford — Tiir Nyok 12, McCullogh 6, G. Slade 7, Foust 9, Ja’lyn Slade 22,

Mount Tabor — Brooks 3, Ciara Wright 23, Penn 3, DaNeui 1, Lily Pereira 11, Walters 3.

Records — Southwest Guilford: 7-3 (Piedmont Triad 3-A), 18-8 overall. Mount Tabor, 8-2 (Piedmont Triad 3-A), 14-11 overall

