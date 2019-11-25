KERNERSVILLE — Coach Ken Leak said the Parkland girls basketball team “lives and dies” by its defense. It was evident Monday as the top-seeded Mustangs routed No. 5 Walkertown 70-30 in the Champion Bracket semifinals of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic at Glenn High School.
That solid effort on defense paired well with a strong offensive performance from Tatiyana Cannon. Cannon, one of just three seniors on the team, scored a game-high 28 points.
According to Leak, the Mustangs (2-0) will make an appearance in a championship game at this tournament for the first time in program history. Parkland hasn’t advanced to the final round of any bracket — the Pepsi or Champion — since the tournament began in 1989.
“It is huge. It’s huge for the program, for the school, for the students — everybody,” Leak said. “So, I’m excited.”
Parkland picked up steam early in the first quarter. Cannon hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 5:37 left. The Mustangs began pulling ahead with a 12-2 run.
That started with a 3-pointer from Kyla McCoy with a little more than 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter. It extended into the second quarter, ending in a 3-pointer from Cannon as 6:07 remained in the half with the Mustangs ahead 16-6.
Cannon ended the first half with 16 points — the last on a free throw with three seconds left that widened the Mustangs’ lead to 32-12. Claudia Sales, Jordan Butterfield and Khalaya McCummings each scored four points in the first half for the Wolfpack (1-1).
According to Cannon, who is in her third full season on varsity, the success came with early preparation on Monday.
“I think me starting to get focused during the day and me trying to get my teammates in game mode, I think that’s what helped us be game-ready,” Cannon said.
The Mustangs came out in the second half with that same energy. Parkland scored 29 points in the fourth quarter alone, while holding the Wolfpack to just four. Those came off free throws from Allajah Binn, Butterfield and Sales.
Cannon ended the game with 11 points in the fourth quarter.
“Coach said, ‘The second half starts zero-zero,’” Cannon said. “That was our mindset, so we just fired up like we did the first half.”
Winston-Salem Prep 60, Atkins 22: Tatyanna Childress scored a game-high 28 points to lead Winston-Salem Prep back to a championship appearance at the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic. The Phoenix, a sixth seed, knocked off second-seeded Atkins to advance to the final round of the Champion Bracket.
The Phoenix (3-1) last won a tournament championship in 2015. Childress scored nine points in the first quarter — the last being a 3-pointer at the buzzer — as Winston-Salem Prep took a 13-3 lead.
The Camels (1-1) scored just six more points before halftime. That came off a combined two free throws from Anabel Merriam and Macy Clarida, while Keyonna Wilson-Rhodie and Kaleigh Lytton each had baskets as Atkins trailed 25-9.
Childress followed her performance up in the second half with 13 points — 10 in the third quarter. According to Coach William Tibbs, a 49-41 loss at Mount Tabor on Nov. 18 got the ball rolling this season.
“That set the tone for us for how we have to play,” Tibbs said. “And since then, we’ve been playing real well.
“... We’re starting to jell. We’re still young, as far as playing together, but we’re starting to jell.”
Parkland 70 Walkertown 30
Walkertown 6 6 14 4 — 30
Parkland 11 21 9 29 — 70
Walkertown (1-1): Khalaya McCummings 14, Jordan Butterfield 6, Claudia Sales 6, Allajah Binn 4.
Parkland (2-0): Tatiyana Cannon 28, Kyla McCoy 12, Jayla Massey 8, Taleeya Reed 6, Ella Smith 5, Danasja Horne 6, Ra’Niya Tillman 3, Laila Holloway 2.
Winston-Salem Prep 60 Atkins 22
Atkins 3 6 6 5 — 22
WS Prep 13 12 17 15 — 60
Atkins (1-1): Anabel Merriam 8, Layla Tilley 3, Camarra Monea 3, Alex Shen 2, Keyonna Wilson-Rhodie 2, Trinity Sanders 2, Kaleigh Lytton 2.
Winston-Salem Prep (3-1): Tatyanna Childress 28, Tre’Zha Muhammad 10, Janea Watson 6, Keanna Wright 6, Sheila Robinson 3, Daja’onna Ortiz 2, Kayla Smoot 1, Ayana Butts 1.
