Parkland has seen success this season under Coach Laymarr Marshall — even as recent as last week. A road trip to Greensboro Smith on Friday marks the team's final regular-season matchup.
The Mustangs defeated Mount Tabor on Nov. 1, which was the result of a 38-yard interception for a touchdown made by Denoris Wardlow, a senior defensive back. It was the first time since 2007 that Parkland had topped Mount Tabor.
Smith has just one win as the regular season comes to an end — that was a 35-0 nonconference shutout against High Point Andrews on Sept. 7. Nkosi Alston leads the Golden Eagles with 845 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
