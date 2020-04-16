It’s one of the biggest days in a high-school athlete’s senior year – signing day. It’s usually done in the gym or the library, and all of the seniors at the same school who are going to play a sport in college gather to sign their national letters of intent. Their parents, grandparents, friends and teammates are also usually there soaking in the accomplishment and lending support.
That all changed this spring thanks to the shutdown of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Gemmell family, however, they weren’t going to let Matthew, a lacrosse player at Mount Tabor, not have his day in the sun. Matthew’s parents, Beth and Larry, put together a make-shift signing day in their backyard complete with a lacrosse goal as the background.
Matthew signed to play at Hampden-Sydney, and while his senior season has ended because of the shutdown, he’s looking forward to college and a chance to continue his lacrosse career.
“I have to give full credit to Beth for the idea,” Larry said about the back-yard ceremony. “She’s the creative one, but we just thought it would be a good idea to do something like this because they’ve lost out on so many things this senior year.”
Larry said between the lacrosse season ending, moving school to on-line and not being around friends to the likely loss of a graduation ceremony and no prom, the least the family could do was highlight Matthew’s next phase in life.
“I think he liked it,” Larry said about the backyard ceremony. “It’s a great opportunity to get a chance to continue his lacrosse career at a great school. He’s already changed his Instagram handle from Mount Tabor lacrosse to Hampden-Sydney lacrosse.”
Matthew, who also played football at Mount Tabor, said he will focus on lacrosse while in college.
As for the make-shift signing day his parents put together, Matthew said it went pretty well.
“My mom woke me up this morning and said the school wanted some sort of picture of me signing," Matthew said. "So I went outside in the yard and they had it all set up for me to sit down and sign so it was definitely special."
Matthew said that life has been pretty chaotic, especially for high-school seniors but he said signing his letter of intent was a good distraction.
"The way I look at it is now I've got college next and that's what I'm focusing on," Matthew said. "So it was pretty cool what my parents did for me to make it a special day."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.