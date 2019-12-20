GREENSBORO — There was one way to find a Page High School athlete among the hundreds of swimmers at the Robert R. Sawyer Invitational tonight. They all had the number 26 written on their hands.
At the ninth annual swimming and diving Invitational at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, Pirates swimmers wrote Sincere Davis’s jersey number on their hands as a gesture to the popular student-athlete who died nine months ago.
Davis was shot March 2 at the Pointe at Irving Park Apartments at 3100 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. He died March 12. The homicide case remains active and open. The Greensboro Police Department is continuing to follow up on all the information it has on the case and is hoping that anyone with information will come forward to help bring the case to a resolution.
“What the swim team has done is another great example of how the school has come together and honored a wonderful young man and student,” said Page principal Erik Naglee. “Sincere left a remarkable legacy at Page.”
The Pirates football team dedicated its season to Davis, and other athletics teams at Page made similar tributes to Davis. The swim team thought it was important to do something, but they had to overcome some obstacles first.
Writing on athlete’s bodies is against the state high school swimming rules, but team captain Olivia Hartwick thought an exception could be made.
“We had to get permission from the state,” said Hartwick, who wrote Brad Alford at the N.C. High School Athletic Association. “We could only do it for one meet, and since this is the biggest and gets the most attention, we chose this one.”
Part of Hartwick’s email read: “Sincere always had a smile on his face and was always lifting people up, no matter who they were or what they looked like. His legacy still lives on at Page.”
The NCHSAA granted permission, and the Pirates took the pool Friday with the 26 written on their hands.
“I thought it was a great idea,” said senior Reid Mikuta. “He was a great guy, and I’m glad we were able to do this for him. Plus, I think it gives us some motivation.”
Grimsley, the host of the event, took the overall and men’s team title. Reagan High School was the women’s team winner.
One of the marquee matchups of the meet was between elite swimmers from Page and Northern Guilford. A pair of Olympic Trials qualifiers – the Nighthawks’ Preston Forst and Reid Mikuta of Page – faced off in the 200-yard IM.
After a tense finish, Forst came away the winner with a time of 1.50.12. Mikuta came in second with 1:50.55.
“He has gotten faster,” Forst said of Mikuta. “This is a fun event for me, where I try to put up good times and work on strategy. I was happy with my time. I shaved three seconds of my personal best.
“My strategy was to hold him off until the breaststroke,” he said. “If I was able to do that, I thought I’d be able to take him down.”
In their heat, Mikuta out-touched Forst 1:51.24 to 1:53.27.
Forst, who has committed to swim at Stanford and study engineering, set an event record in the race, breaking the old mark by better than three seconds. Mikuta will swim for Auburn. Forst also set a meet record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.26.
