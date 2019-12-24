Stephen Gosnell

Stephen Gosnell, East Surry wide receiver

East Surry Senior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200

Position: WR

Gosnell played an integral role at East Surry again this season. The North Carolina signee amassed 1,544 yards and 22 touchdowns in 15 games, as the leader of a receiving group that included four Division I prospects. On the ground, Gosnell had 36 carries for 324 yards and four touchdowns.

"Stephen works so much on his own away from practice," Coach Trent Lowman of East Surry said. "Those guys that are very elite like that, that's what other people don't see — even other players. They don't see the amount of time those guys put in on their own.

"... Doing his own workouts, going on YouTube even and finding drills and what NFL receivers do. He'll go out an mimic it. He's just put in countless hours to get better at wide receiver and at football, and it's paid off."

