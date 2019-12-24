East Surry Senior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 200
Position: WR
Gosnell played an integral role at East Surry again this season. The North Carolina signee amassed 1,544 yards and 22 touchdowns in 15 games, as the leader of a receiving group that included four Division I prospects. On the ground, Gosnell had 36 carries for 324 yards and four touchdowns.
"Stephen works so much on his own away from practice," Coach Trent Lowman of East Surry said. "Those guys that are very elite like that, that's what other people don't see — even other players. They don't see the amount of time those guys put in on their own.
"... Doing his own workouts, going on YouTube even and finding drills and what NFL receivers do. He'll go out an mimic it. He's just put in countless hours to get better at wide receiver and at football, and it's paid off."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.