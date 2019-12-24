East Surry Sophomore
Height: 5-11
Weight: 270
Position: OL
Whitt recorded 51 pancake blocks and helped East Surry rack up more than 6,000 yards of offense, culminating in the Cardinals' first NCHSAA Class 1-AA title in school history. The guard was part of a line dubbed the "Fat Cowboys." He earned all-conference honors in the Northwest 1-A, as one of four returners — with Mackenzie Baker, Austin Evans and Evan Morris — from last season's offensive line that made a state title game appearance.
"Sam is a perfectionist," Coach Trent Lowman of East Surry said. "He's a technician. If he's not good at something, he's going to work, and work, and work, and work until he understands it completely.
"Sam's probably the most technical offensive lineman I've ever coached, and ever had on one of my teams. He hates to mess up."
