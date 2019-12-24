ALLNW

Nate Hampton, Davie County junior quarterback

Davie County Junior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 225

Position: QB

In Hampton's second season as the starting quarterback, he led Davie County to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs, passing for a school-record 3,295 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also set milestones for single-game completions with 31, along with a single-season record completing 263 of 427 passes. Hampton, an all-conference pick in the Central Piedmont 4-A, has earned offers from West Virginia, Florida Atlantic, Akron and Charlotte.

"As a young quarterback, you want things to happen immediately. But it just takes time," Coach Tim Devericks of Davie County said. "But his success, for him personally, was from the hard work on his craft, the hard work on his arm in strengthening that, and vision as far as film study.

