West Stokes Senior
Height: 6-3
Weight: 185
Position: WR
Coach Jimmy Upchurch pointed to Parsons as the reason West Stokes reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A West Region final, its first semifinals appearance since the Wildcats won a state title in 2011. He ended the season with 48 catches for 1,171 yards and 18 touchdowns. The three-time all-conference selection in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A set every receiving record at West Stokes as well, Upchurch said. Parsons racked up more than 2,000 yards receiving and 30 touchdowns in his career. He has offers from Western Carolina and Virginia-Wise.
"The biggest thing about Kelin is the fact that he's such a great kid," Upchurch said. "He never was selfish and always did what he was supposed to do. And that led to his success."
