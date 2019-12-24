Reagan Senior
Height: 6-1
Weight: 330
Position: OL
Turner got his start on the offensive line at Reagan midway through the 2017 season. And, in more than two-year span, he's grown to become the "heart and soul" of the line, Coach Josh McGee of Reagan said. Turner, a guard, earned all-conference honors in the Central Piedmont 4-A twice — including this season, in which Reagan finished 9-4 with an appearance in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs. Turner finished his career with 52 pancake blocks.
"He may be the most physically dominant offensive linemen we've ever had," McGee said. "Any of our gap schemes we'd run that require him to pull, it's just very violent. When he gets to the point of attack, he has bad intentions.
"And to be 330 pounds, he is an unbelievable athlete."
