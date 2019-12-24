Mount Airy Senior
Height: 5-9
Weight: 195
Position: RB
In his four-year career with Mount Airy, Smith amassed 5,352 yards on the ground — even rushing for more than 2,000 this season as the Granite Bears reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoffs. He set four school records during his career, with 548 points and 90 touchdowns, along with most single-game points scored with 44 and single-game touchdowns with seven. His rushing total ranks second in school history.
According to Coach J.K. Adkins of Mount Airy, Smith received an offer from Winston-Salem State in early December.
"Johnathon is a really talented football player," Adkins said. "Our team relied on him heavily over the past couple of years. And he's delivered in a big way."
