Johnathon Smith, Mount Airy senior running back

Mount Airy Senior

Height: 5-9

Weight: 195

Position: RB

In his four-year career with Mount Airy, Smith amassed 5,352 yards on the ground — even rushing for more than 2,000 this season as the Granite Bears reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoffs. He set four school records during his career, with 548 points and 90 touchdowns, along with most single-game points scored with 44 and single-game touchdowns with seven. His rushing total ranks second in school history.

According to Coach J.K. Adkins of Mount Airy, Smith received an offer from Winston-Salem State in early December.

"Johnathon is a really talented football player," Adkins said. "Our team relied on him heavily over the past couple of years. And he's delivered in a big way."

