ALLNW

Jefferson Boaz, senior quarterback for East Surry

East Surry Senior

Height: 6-7

Weight: 240

Position: ATH

Boaz finished his first full season at quarterback, leading undefeated East Surry to an NCHSAA Class 1-AA title — the Cardinals' first in school history. The North Carolina signee ended his career passing for 4,615 yards and 65 touchdowns in that 15-game span, culminating in a 56-28 win against Tarboro at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham on Dec. 14. Boaz threw for 484 yards in that title game, setting a championship record. He also had the most passing touchdowns in a championship with seven.

"Jefferson is the best high school quarterback I've ever witnessed in person," Coach Trent Lowman of East Surry said. "I played against Chazz Surratt, I saw Tim Tebow play in high school, I saw Chris Leak in high school. Jefferson's the best one I've seen.

"And to get to coach him, and get to be a part of that has been really special. His mind for the game is phenomenal."

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments