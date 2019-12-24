ALLNW

Jared Wilson, West Forsyth junior offensive lineman

 Andrew Dye/Journal

West Forsyth Junior

Height: 6-4

Weight: 325

Position: OL

Wilson excelled in just his second varsity season — third year playing football altogether — on the offensive line at West Forsyth. He recorded 71 pancake blocks, nearly doubling his total of 40 last season. Wilson, a tackle, went without allowing a sack on quarterback Jalen Ferguson as well. The Georgia commit, who was selected all-conference in the Central Piedmont 4-A, helped pave the way for two rushers who combined for more than 3,000 yards, according to Coach Adrian Snow of West Forsyth.

"I'm not sure I've been around a kid as big as he is that moves as well as he does," Snow said. "I mean, he is large — and he can run. It's just not fair."

