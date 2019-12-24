North Davidson Junior
Height: 6-3
Weight: 175
Position: WR
Approaching the season, Coach Brian Flynn of North Davidson knew Dalton would play a key role on offense. He did just that. Dalton, who began his varsity career with the Black Knights in 2017, amassed 1,134 yards receiving on 64 catches — enough to lead the Central Carolina 2-A, while scoring 13 touchdowns. It was a rebound, after Dalton was plagued with injuries as North Davidson reached the NCHSAA Class 2-AA championship last year. He finished the season as an all-conference selection as well.
"We knew he was going to be our guy and he accepted that role," Flynn said. "We counted a lot on him to put the ball in his hands, especially in space, and just make plays with it."
