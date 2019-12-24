ALLNW

Jamarien Dalton, North Davidson junior wide receiver

North Davidson Junior

Height: 6-3

Weight: 175

Position: WR

Approaching the season, Coach Brian Flynn of North Davidson knew Dalton would play a key role on offense. He did just that. Dalton, who began his varsity career with the Black Knights in 2017, amassed 1,134 yards receiving on 64 catches — enough to lead the Central Carolina 2-A, while scoring 13 touchdowns. It was a rebound, after Dalton was plagued with injuries as North Davidson reached the NCHSAA Class 2-AA championship last year. He finished the season as an all-conference selection as well.

"We knew he was going to be our guy and he accepted that role," Flynn said. "We counted a lot on him to put the ball in his hands, especially in space, and just make plays with it."

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments