Jaden Lindsay, East Forsyth junior offensive tackle

East Forsyth Junior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 280

Position: OL

According to Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth, Lindsay averaged roughly five to six pancake blocks per game. Lindsay was part of a line that helped the offense record more than 4,000 yards en route to the team's second straight NCHSAA Class 4-A title following a win over Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on Dec. 14 in Chapel Hill. A two-year starter, Lindsay is the highest-graded lineman at 91% for the Eagles — and he's only given up a lone sack on junior quarterback Ty Lyles.

"He's probably one of the nicest kids off the field. But, once he gets on the field, he's just nasty," Willert said. "It's a very rare thing these days to have a kid that can turn on and turn off that switch of being a good person, and then getting on the field and putting people through the earth."

