East Forsyth Junior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 280
Position: OL
According to Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth, Lindsay averaged roughly five to six pancake blocks per game. Lindsay was part of a line that helped the offense record more than 4,000 yards en route to the team's second straight NCHSAA Class 4-A title following a win over Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on Dec. 14 in Chapel Hill. A two-year starter, Lindsay is the highest-graded lineman at 91% for the Eagles — and he's only given up a lone sack on junior quarterback Ty Lyles.
"He's probably one of the nicest kids off the field. But, once he gets on the field, he's just nasty," Willert said. "It's a very rare thing these days to have a kid that can turn on and turn off that switch of being a good person, and then getting on the field and putting people through the earth."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.