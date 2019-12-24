ALLNW

Isaiah Brooks, West Forsyth senior offensive lineman

West Forsyth Senior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 305

Position: OL

Brooks played his part on a solid offensive line at West Forsyth, which reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs. Those five players, who blocked for standout running back G'mone Wilson and quarterback Jalen Ferguson, averaged more than 300 pounds, according to Coach Adrian Snow. Brooks, who signed with N.C. A&T, recorded 55 pancake blocks and allowed just two sacks this season. The tackle earned all-conference honors in the Central Piedmont 4-A as well.

"He's a baller," Snow said. "When you need somebody to get a great down block, he's going to do it. … He's a great kid — an extremely hard worker."

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments