West Forsyth Senior
Height: 6-5
Weight: 305
Position: OL
Brooks played his part on a solid offensive line at West Forsyth, which reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs. Those five players, who blocked for standout running back G'mone Wilson and quarterback Jalen Ferguson, averaged more than 300 pounds, according to Coach Adrian Snow. Brooks, who signed with N.C. A&T, recorded 55 pancake blocks and allowed just two sacks this season. The tackle earned all-conference honors in the Central Piedmont 4-A as well.
"He's a baller," Snow said. "When you need somebody to get a great down block, he's going to do it. … He's a great kid — an extremely hard worker."
