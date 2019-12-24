West Forsyth Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
Position: RB
Wilson leaves West Forsyth as the all-time leading rusher in school history, having amassed 4,745 yards and 62 touchdowns on 703 carries in his three-year career as a starter. He racked up more than 2,000 yards, scoring 32 times, this season. He was offensive player of the year in the Central Piedmont 4-A. Wilson, who was an All-Northwest selection in 2018, even had 26 catches for 405 yards and four touchdowns.
Wilson has received offers from Temple, Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, N.C. Central and Western Carolina.
"There's been some really good football players that have come out of there — really good running backs," Coach Adrian Snow of West Forsyth said. "And, right now, I would say he has to be one of the better ones."
