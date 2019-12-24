East Surry Junior
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
Position: K
Throughout the season, Sutterby was reliable and it showed. He finished leading the nation in PATs made with 110 in 15 games, according to MaxPreps. Sutterby averaged more than 50 yards on kickoffs — 4,081 yards total. The Cardinals' offense generated 6,779 yards and 113 touchdowns, which certainly helped.
"I know, if we get the ball to the 30 (yard line), I feel pretty good about his chances of putting it through the uprights," Coach Trent Lowman of East Surry said. "... Just feeling confident that, whenever we score, it's going to be seven points. That's big, especially when you get in close games."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.