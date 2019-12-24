ALLNW

Derek Sutterby, East Surry junior kicke

East Surry Junior

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200

Position: K

Throughout the season, Sutterby was reliable and it showed. He finished leading the nation in PATs made with 110 in 15 games, according to MaxPreps. Sutterby averaged more than 50 yards on kickoffs — 4,081 yards total. The Cardinals' offense generated 6,779 yards and 113 touchdowns, which certainly helped.

"I know, if we get the ball to the 30 (yard line), I feel pretty good about his chances of putting it through the uprights," Coach Trent Lowman of East Surry said. "... Just feeling confident that, whenever we score, it's going to be seven points. That's big, especially when you get in close games."

