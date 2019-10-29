A state title will make its way back to Midway.
The Oak Grove girls golf team won the NCHSAA Class 2-A/1-A championship on Tuesday afternoon. The Grizzlies shot 80-over 512 during the two-day tournament at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. It's the first state title a team from Oak Grove has won in any sport since the school opened in August 2017.
Oak Grove was the only team at the championship to qualify five players — Karli-Ann Jump, Sarah Stewart and Kaitlyn McDonell played as a team and Emma Maddock and Ashley Longbottom played as individuals.
In the final round Tuesday, Jump shot 78 — the lowest of the Grizzlies' three scores. The senior finished in a three-way tie for 11th with Ainslee Conrad of West Davidson and Jala Stamey of Hayesville, shooting 22-over 166. Maddock and Longbottom shot 85 and 86, respectively, on the final day. Stewart, a junior, had a score of 90 in her second round to place 24th with McDonell shooting 91 for 30th.
In the individual championship, West Stokes' Kirstyn Page placed ninth — the highest individual finish among area players competing at the tournament. The freshman shot 20-over 164 in that two-day span. Laney Wessels of Bishop McGuinness finished 10th with a combined score of 21-over 165.
In the Class 4-A championship, which was played at Pinehurst No. 5, Becca Connolly of Reynolds had the highest finish among players from the area. The senior standout placed fourth overall with a score of 1-over 145.
It was Connolly's highest finish in her four-year career with the Demons. Her final round — a 3-under 69 — was also the lowest score of her career by a stroke. Jaclyn Kenzel of Southern Pines Pinecrest won the championship with a score of 2-under 141.
Reagan was the only area team competing at the Class 4-A championship, placing sixth out of 11 programs. The Raiders, who included Morgan Ketchum, Anna Howerton, Delaney Potts with Riley Trout as a substitute, finished with a combined score of 51-over 483. They finished 33 shots behind Pinecrest, which won the championship with an 18-over 450.
Ketchum was the only other area player to finish in the top 10 with Connolly. The sophomore finished the tournament at 6-over 150 to tie for eighth place with Lauren Martin of Mooresville.
