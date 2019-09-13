MIDWAY — On third down, Tedric Jenkins hurled a pass downfield with about 40 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Just as quick as it was thrown, Anthony Bowen picked it off.
He fell to the field, and a packed student section at Oak Grove High School came alive. It was all over.
The Oak Grove football team, in just its second year fielding a varsity program, remained undefeated yet another week, defeating North Davidson 30-24 on Friday night in its home opener.
It was the Grizzlies’ first victory over the Black Knights (0-3). It was the Central Carolina 2-A opener for both teams. Oak Grove was dealt a 35-0 shutout last year against North Davidson in Welcome.
After the game, the student section rushed out to the field and was met by the team. “December, 1963” by the Four Seasons blared over the loudspeakers at Oak Grove Stadium, as the Grizzlies’ flag was waved high at the 50-yard line.
The win was decided by a turnover in the fourth quarter, following by a safety by Darain Green with 3:10 remaining to widen the Grizzlies’ lead.
On third-and-8 from the Oak Grove 40, starting quarterback Landon Moore scrambled as defenders followed close behind. He was taken down, fumbling the ball, which was recovered by the Grizzlies.
Moore laid on the 38-yard line for about four minutes before limping off the field with help as 10:39 remained in the game. He didn’t return. Jenkins, a junior, took over. Moore recorded 162 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The Grizzlies (3-0) turned it into a scoring drive, with running back Aiden Shewcow running 40 yards for a touchdown roughly two minutes later to take a 28-24 lead.
The junior ended the night with 222 yards, scoring twice — his first coming off a 3-yard carry with 5:39 left in the first half. That stemmed from a North Davidson turnover as well to push the team ahead 15-14.
However, North Davidson responded before halftime. That came from a 36-yard touchdown pass from Moore to Mason Everhart with just 12 seconds left.
Oak Grove tied it up in the third, though. In his first two plays of the game, Seth Blair rushed for 27 yards — his second being a 15-yard touchdown run with 6:11 left in the third to tie it 21-21.
Oak Grove took over after a 48-yard field goal from Jake Marion on the next drive for North Davidson.
It was a hot ending, after a solid start for Oak Grove.
Within just two plays of the first quarter, the Grizzlies had their first touchdown. Shewcow was met at the line, bringing up second down from the Grizzlies’ 20. Quarterback Ian McGlamery followed it up quickly, hurling a pass to Crew Jones who ran down the North Davidson sideline for a touchdown with 10:48 remaining.
The back-and-forth game ensued. North Davidson responded on their first drive. It resulted in a touchdown, as Moore connected with Everhart on a 28-yard pass in the endzone on third down.
Oak Grove moves on to face Lexington on Sept. 20 for the second week of conference play, with North Davidson facing East Davidson.
Oak Grove 30 North Davidson 24
North Davidson 14 7 3 0 — 24
Oak Grove 8 7 6 9 — 30
OGHS — Crew Jones 80 yard pass from Ian McGlamery (Conversion good)
NDHS — Mason Everhart 28 pass from Landon Moore (Jake Marion kick)
NDHS — Jamarien Dalton 17 pass from Moore (Marion kick)
OGHS — Aiden Shewcow 3 run (Caleb Schoenburger kick)
NDHS — Everhart 36 pass from Moore (Marion kick)
OGHS — Seth Blair 15 run (Kick failed)
NDHS — Marion 48 field goal
OGHS — Shewcow 40 run (Schoenburger kick)
OGHS — Darain Green safety
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.