It's been a season of ups and downs for North Davidson. Looking back on the past 11 games, Coach Brian Flynn of the Black Knights said his team is just thankful to be in the mix.
The season continues Friday against Oak Grove, the No. 3 seed in the Class 2-AA East region, in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
The Black Knights, the No. 14 seed in the East, lost three straight games to begin the year — the program's worst start since 1972. Part of that streak was a 30-24 loss on Sept. 13 against Oak Grove, the eventual conference champion.
In that game, starting quarterback Landon Moore tore an ACL in the fourth quarter. Tedric Jenkins, a junior who was named the starting quarterback following Moore's injury, needed time to adjust to his new role.
Out of the eight games that followed Moore's injury, the Black Knights (6-5) lost another two — the latest coming Nov. 8 against rival Ledford.
"This team's kind of like Jekyll and Hyde — I mean, they have been. It's just been a rollercoaster," Flynn said. "When we're playing like we're supposed to and what we're capable of, we're pretty tough to beat. But we're playing, at times, where we don't know what the heck's going on. And it's almost embarrassing, at times, and we've talked about that.
"You know, I'm so proud of them. They've faced so much adversity. We've had injury after injury, some internal issues where I've had to get rid of guys, some cancers in the locker room. They have responded, and what better way — if you go into Oak Grove on Friday night and get a win, everything that's transpired this year is forgotten."
Jenkins said Flynn wrote the number eight on a white board following the loss to the Grizzlies. It was a reference to the number of games remaining in conference play.
North Davidson's two losses after that game — the first to Thomasville on Oct. 12 and to Ledford last week — were by just 14 total points.
Flynn said the team needed to work on closing out games. He gave an example of a 24-21 win Nov. 1 over Salisbury. The Black Knights shut out the Hornets in the second half while a 36-yard touchdown pass caught by Jamarien Dalton and a 6-yard quarterback keeper by Jenkins pushed North Davidson to the win.
"We have good weeks and we have some bad weeks," Jenkins said. "But like Coach said, it all starts at practice."
Jenkins has passed for 1,470 yards and 16 touchdowns and has scored eight rushing touchdowns this season.
For the Grizzlies, that game against the Black Knights two months ago was an eye-opener. Coach Mark Holcomb, who coached at North Davidson for 13 total years, said the team had a goal to win the conference championship at the start of the season.
Of course, there were concerns about playing in important games, with just one varsity football season under the players' belts. The game against North Davidson was one of three, along matchups against Salisbury and Ledford, that Holcomb named.
"I guess the first really big game they played in was against North, when we were able to win that game," said Holcomb, whose team is making its first playoff appearance. "We just tried to stress to them that, 'If you keep winning, every game is going to become a big game.'"
"... I think they felt like they could play with the teams in our conference. But, for them to win that game that early, it gave them the confidence they needed to understand that they could win those games in a big setting."
The Grizzlies (10-1) built from there. Their only setback this season was a 17-9 road loss Nov. 1 against Thomasville. Aiden Shewcow, the Grizzlies' junior running back, said it was likely the result of overconfidence.
Shewcow has racked up 1,813 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.
Friday night may just be a proving ground yet again for Oak Grove — a team that has accomplished plenty on its road to the postseason.
"If we win this game, it's going to be a big statement for us," Shewcow said. "Where we knew we were going to be, people didn't.
"And it'll open people's eyes that Oak Grove is good, you know? We're heading in the right direction, for sure."
