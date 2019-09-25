Oak Grove will play a one-loss Central Davidson in Lexington on Friday in the third week of conference play for the Central Carolina 2-A.
The Grizzlies scored 82 points in conference wins against North Davidson and Lexington.
Quarterback Ian McGlamery, who announced his verbal commitment to Division III Averett on Tuesday, has thrown six touchdown passes while recording 357 passing yards and throwing one interception. Aiden Shewcow, a junior running back, rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the Grizzlies' wins.
Cory Casilac, a sophomore, has led a solid running game for Central Davidson. In the team's loss last week against Thomasville, the running back had 152 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. So far, he's accounted for 671 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
