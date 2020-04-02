BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness: Dawson McAlhany
East Surry: Jefferson Boaz, Quincy Smith, Landon Stevens
Mount Airy: Caden Fitzgibbons, Jordan Newsome
North Surry: Ben Chesnet
South Stokes: Shemar Dalton, Landon Parsons
Winston-Salem Prep: Troy Mills, Stephen Minor, Anthony Sellers
Player of the year: Jefferson Boaz (East Surry)
Coach of the year: Bryan Hayes (Mount Airy)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness: Charley Chappell, Tate Chappell, Michelle Petrangeli
East Surry: Dasia Lambert, Cadence Lawson, Morgan Smith
Mount Airy: Elizabeth Heck, Addie Phipps
North Surry: Elizabeth McBride
South Stokes: Nadyia Hairston
Winston-Salem Prep: Tatyana Childress, Tre'Zha Muhammad
Player of the year: Dasia Lambert (East Surry)
Coach of the year: Brian Robinson (Bishop McGuinness)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Bishop McGuinness: Jose Hernandez, Andrew Lankau
East Surry: Anderson Allred, Eli Becker, Nichols Boggs, Cameron Edwards, Ethan Faw, Alex Galvin, Tristan Harless, Cooper Motsinger, Allen Myers, Daniel Villasenor, Isaac Washington, Elijah Wright, Kyle Zinn
Mount Airy: Bryson Coleman, Austin Eaton, Noah Lambert, William Mayfield, Max Perry, Kaulin Smith, Dylan Tilley, Brady Wolfe
North Stokes: Victor Martinez
South Stokes: Bryson Autry
Winston-Salem Prep: Joemell Bass, Nathen Carthcart, Earnest Harrison, Juwan Lyons
Athlete of the year: Kaulin Smith (Mount Airy)
Coach of the year: Tyrone Holman (Winston-Salem Prep)
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Bishop McGuinness: Diana Arellano, Mia Brazeau, Caitlin Finger, Monserat Garcia, McKenzie King, Avery Krivis, Claire Namen, Skye Wong
East Surry: Chloe Ann Tew
Mount Airy: Kathlyn Mauck
North Stokes: Emma Bingman, Abigail Hemric, Rachel Overby, Makala Rogers, Alana Shaw, Tessa Sprinkle, Josie Stanbery, Lydia Stevens
Winston-Salem Prep: Destiny Coleman, Jessica Gakeri, Tamia Johnson, Daja'onna Ortiz, Damyja Ortiz, Mijae Pettigrew, Jayla Williams
Athlete of the year: Makayla Rogers (North Stokes)
Coach of the year: Mike Williams (North Stokes)
BOYS SWIMMING
Bishop McGuinness: Aiden Halverson, Michael Herzberger, Isaac Kohl, Joey Kohl, Aaron Lawrence, Ben Logan, Dylan McGuire, Garrett Price, Rhodes Smith, Giuseppe Strafaci, Ben Strott, Jorge Vidal, Ted Williams
East Surry: Gavin Atkins
Mount Airy: Martin Cooke, Noah Lambert, Collin Phillips, Matheson Williams
Swimmer of the year: Garrett Price (Bishop McGuinness)
Coach of the year: Melody Hamlet (Bishop McGuinness)
GIRLS SWIMMING
Bishop McGuinness: Bridget Barr, Megan Bourgeois, Sarah Cotell, Emma Niebauer
East Surry: Abby Bruce, Carly Bullington, Julie Hicks, Lydia Hough, Haley Joyce, Roybeth Kiser, Gracie Pruitt, Savannah Raths, Avery Tucker, Hadley Tucker, Riley Yard
Mount Airy: Oshyn Bryant, Jessica Sawyers
Swimmer of the year: Julie Hicks (East Surry)
Coach of the year: Kelli Elliott (East Surry)
WRESTLING
Bishop McGuinness: Gideon Hope
East Surry: Eli Becker, Jacob Haywood, Colby Stowers, Tyson Tilley
Mount Airy: Edwin Agabo, Franklin Bennett, Alex Cox, Tripp Gilley, Aidan Horton, Luke Leonard, Connor Medvar, Eric Olvera, Trevin Robinson, Jackson Tumbarello
North Stokes: Jace Chatman, Levi Collins, Hunter Fulp, Jacob Murray, Mitchell Petree, Lucas Utt
South Stokes: Jackson Boles, Kendall Caudill, Johnny Dotson, Nathan Grogan, Nick Heavener, Cody Lawson, Jordan Mitchell
